Conservatives fear fundraising slump amid sagging polls, infighting

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Amid anemic poll numbers and messy public infighting, some Conservatives worry that fundraising numbers are also taking a hit as Pierre Poilievre struggles to keep his party together.

The Conservatives have long maintained a fundraising advantage over the Liberal Party, while in government and on the opposition benches. That edge is a point of pride for the Conservative Party, which often cites it as proof of the party’s broad appeal, even in the face of poor national polling numbers.

But with Q2 fundraising results expected to be publicly released this month, multiple sources tell Global News that behind the scenes, there’s concern about the results.

A Global News analysis of fundraising data filed to Elections Canada suggests that in the first six months of 2026, Poilievre personally attended seven party fundraisers. Over the same period in 2024, when the Conservatives were riding high in the polls, he attended 27.

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“(Poilievre’s team) is worried about the fundraising right now. They’re worried about it because if it’s going as bad as it seems … one, it’s a bad image, he’s under siege right now, and two, they need the money,” said one long-standing Conservative insider.

The source spoke on the condition that they not be named to speak frankly about internal party dynamics. Global News spoke to seven other longtime Conservatives for this story, including multiple sources in Poilievre’s orbit.

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A senior Conservative source close to Poilievre downplayed the concerns and said they expect a “strong” showing when the numbers are made public at the end of the month — although they acknowledged that it’s harder to pull donations while the Liberals have a majority and a snap election is unlikely.

Asked if it was a problem for Poilievre that those dissatisfied elements were speaking to reporters, the source said, “It’s just part of the game.”

“I’d like to think that there’s a real, genuine desire (on their part) to see us do better, but I don’t know their motives,” the source said.

“Would I prefer to just be able to just talk about all the things we’re doing to get ready for an eventual campaign and hold the Liberals to account? Of course. But this is what it is, it’s just part of it.”

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Sarah Fischer, the Conservatives communications director, noted that the Conservatives raised $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 from 40,410 individual Canadians — their “second-best non-election, first-quarter fundraising result on record.”

In a statement to Global News, Fischer explained the party continued “to see strong fundraising performance in Q2.”

“Pierre Poilievre has been focused on holding Mark Carney to account and fighting to make life more affordable for Canadians throughout this parliamentary session.”

Multiple sources described a disheartened party, doubtful Poilievre can win the next election after his precipitous fall from 2024’s prime minister-in-waiting to Opposition leader under another Liberal majority

Poilievre’s critics within the movement would like to see him step down of his own volition, or the Conservative caucus to make him go — as they did with their previous leader, Erin O’Toole. Neither scenario seems likely, with Poilievre vowing to fight on, and a considerable number of MPs remaining in his camp.

While he’s at the helm, however, internal party squabbles are making their way into the public eye. Anthony Koch, a Conservative commentator who worked for Poilievre’s leadership campaign, recently penned an op-ed in the National Post taking aim at the always-online Conservative activist set.

“The Canadian right, meanwhile, has cultivated an entire class of commentators and activists who seem almost offended by the idea of broad public appeal,” Koch wrote.

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“They sneer at persuasion, they mock professionalism, and they dismiss anyone who accurately describes the state of play as insufficiently conservative.”

Poilievre himself recently drew criticism for suggesting that longtime party stalwarts were insufficiently Conservative. Earlier this month in Calgary, Poilievre congratulated Kerry-Lynn Findlay on her victory over “Liberal lobbyists from out east” in the B.C. Conservative leadership contest.

The shot was widely interpreted as directed at Kory Teneycke, a Conservative strategist and Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s campaign manager, who has been publicly critical of Poilievre and his team.

“I think somebody needs to do a wellness check on Pierre Poilievre,” Teneycke shot back on the Curse of Politics podcast Monday.

“It makes no sense to me … (for him) to be going around the country picking fights with conservatives.”