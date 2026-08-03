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1 comment

  1. Arm
    August 3, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    No one is going to so-called space the only space they’re going to is up the space up in the air not to the space that you think exists or that they pretend exist and I know that it’s impossible that cannot Escape through the firmament that’s a fact look up operation fishbowl

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Another Canadian is preparing to head to space, this time for ISS mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2026 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fort Saskatchewan-born astronaut heading to the International Space Station'
Fort Saskatchewan-born astronaut heading to the International Space Station
RELATED: Fort Saskatchewan-born astronaut heading to the International Space Station – Apr 28, 2026
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A few months after Artemis II’s lunar flyby, another Canadian astronaut is preparing for a mission in space.

Joshua Kutryck from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is one of four members assigned to NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission.

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The crew will spend six months at the International Space Station.

The mission includes a Canadian-led study on how space travel and microgravity can affect human health.

The crew will also conduct maintenance work on the station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on Sept. 12.

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