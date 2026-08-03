Another Canadian is preparing to head to space, this time for ISS mission

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A few months after Artemis II’s lunar flyby, another Canadian astronaut is preparing for a mission in space.

Joshua Kutryck from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is one of four members assigned to NASA’s SpaceX Crew 13 mission.

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The crew will spend six months at the International Space Station.

The mission includes a Canadian-led study on how space travel and microgravity can affect human health.

The crew will also conduct maintenance work on the station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew is expected to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, on Sept. 12.