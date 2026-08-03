N.S. Liberal leadership hopefuls ready to rebuild during leadership campaign

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Nova Scotia’s Liberals will elect their first woman leader this fall, and while the two challengers say that’s a good thing, it’s more about picking the right person for the job.

Running for the leadership are Becky Druhan, who represents Lunenburg West in the legislature, and Amanda Mombourquette, the deputy warden of Cape Breton’s Richmond County.

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They are both hoping to become the party’s first permanent leader since the Liberals dropped to just two seats in the 2024 election.

Mombourquette says the prospect of a woman leading the party is exciting, but her focus is on rebuilding the party while offering strong opposition in the legislature.

Druhan says it’s exciting to have so many women in politics, but the key is choosing the person with the skills and experience to lead the party and be prepared to govern.

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The Liberals will choose their next leader on Nov. 21, 2026.