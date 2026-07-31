Costco Canada recalls croissants, toaster oven and other items

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Costco Canada has triggered multiple voluntary recalls across a wide variety of products.

Shoppers who have purchased the products are being urged to follow the company’s instructions surrounding the recalls.

Panasonic electric toaster oven

The Panasonic toaster oven recall affects certain NB-G205 stainless steel electric models.

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Panasonic electric toaster oven. Health Canada

Costco Canada’s recall on the product is due to a “potential issue with the power cord,” according to the company.

“The insulation may be insufficient because a protective fiberglass sleeve may not fully cover the cord, creating a potential risk of electric shock or fire.”

Health Canada also issued a recall on the product on July 16, stating that consumers should “immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to Panasonic Canada Inc. for a refund.”

Costco customers can return the product to any Costco warehouse customer service counter for a full refund.

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No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo candy bars

Health Canada announced a national recall of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Oreo candy bars on July 24, citing it may contain “pistachio which is not declared on the label.”

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Costco Canada issued a recall of the product on July 29 for shoppers who purchased it between February and July 2026, which is only sold as a 12 x 38 gram pack at Costco.

View image in full screen Cadbury says its 38 gram, 12 pack candy bars may contain pistachios. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pistachio may risk serious allergic reactions by consuming this product,” Costco’s recall states.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and has removed recalled products from the marketplace.

Costco shoppers can return the product to a Costco warehouse for a full refund.

Alfa croissants

The Alfa croissants recall affects those with cocoa cream filling in 24-count packages, with lot codes 10726 and 08626, sold between June and July 2026, citing “the potential presence of mold on the product.”

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“Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the Alfa Croissants that are being recalled,” the recall states.

Customers with questions can contact Distribution M.F.G Inc. for more information.

Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart

The children’s go-kart recall involves units sold at Costco warehouses and the company’s website between November 2025 and June 2026.

Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart. Costco Canada

The manufacturer of the product, Hunter Products USA, says a faulty accelerator pedal “could lead to immediate acceleration upon connection of the battery and may pose a risk of serious injury.”

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As of July 21, 2026, six incidents have been reported, including at least one injury.

Those who have purchased the product should “immediately stop using” the go-kart and contact Hunter Products USA for a free repair kit that includes updated replacement parts. Customers can also return the item to Costco for a full refund.