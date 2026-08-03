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U.S. News

Trump says U.S. attorney ‘choked’ by dropping Reflecting Pool vandal case

By Nandita Bose Reuters
Posted August 3, 2026 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump administration drops charges against ex-Olympian accused of vandalizing Reflecting Pool'
Trump administration drops charges against ex-Olympian accused of vandalizing Reflecting Pool
The Trump administration is dropping charges against a former Olympian, David Hearn, who was accused of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. Federal prosecutors told a judge on Friday that the damage is now believed to be the result of flawed installation.
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U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Monday for dropping a case of alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, saying she had “choked” under pressure from a judge and “folded like an umbrella.”

“Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don’t know what the hell happened,” Trump told reporters.

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Pirro’s office said in a court filing on Friday that the damage resulted from shoddy construction, not vandalism, and moved to drop charges against former Olympian David Hearn, who was accused of deliberately damaging the newly renovated pool ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday celebration last month.

Trump claimed surveillance footage showed people cutting newly installed waterproofing material around the pool and argued that Pirro, a close political ally, should have continued pursuing the case.

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“Pirro made a mistake. It was vandalism,” Trump said, adding he was “really disappointed” in Pirro and that “she folded like an umbrella.”

Pirro, a former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally, is the top federal prosecutor in Washington. Trump did not say whether he had spoken directly with her before publicly rebuking her.

He did not answer when asked if he was reconsidering her role.

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