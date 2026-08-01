Cold front could escalate B.C. wildfires ahead of August long weekend

A cold front bringing strong winds and thunderstorms, with little to no rain, is expected to sweep over southern B.C. this long weekend, fanning out-of-control wildfires that already threaten several communities.
The BC Wildfire Service says the winds will lead to challenging firefighting conditions, and it’s likely new lightning-caused wildfires will start due to the tinder-dry conditions.
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A large swath of evacuation orders has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola and Cariboo regional districts in front of the Pear Lake fire, which has grown to more than 900 square kilometres.
More than 1,800 properties have been ordered evacuated from an area that is more than 70 kilometres long and 65 kilometres wide, while the evacuation alerts fan out even further.
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The T’it’q’et First Nation, near Lillooet, also issued an evacuation order overnight due to the Riley Creek Wildfire, covering T’it’q’et Indian Reserve #2, Towinock, and Indian Reserve #3, Kilchult.
Almost 110 active wildfires are burning in the province, with 48 of them considered out of control as of this morning.
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