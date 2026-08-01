WestJet cancels 81 flights ahead of possible flight attendant strike

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WestJet has begun cancelling flights ahead of a possible strike or lockout affecting flight attendants, saying it is reducing its schedule to avoid widespread disruptions if a work stoppage begins this weekend.

The airline has started an “organized take-down” of its network and would begin issuing flight cancellations to customers, WestJet announced in a news release Friday evening.

“To ensure the integrity of WestJet’s network, and to minimize the risk of stranding guests and aircraft, the airline has started to issue cancellations and reduce flying,” the airline said.

As of 12:30 a.m. EST, WestJet said it had cancelled 81 flights scheduled for Saturday.

The move comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 4,400 WestJet flight attendants, issued a 72-hour strike notice. WestJet responded with a 72-hour lockout notice.

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The notice period expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. MT, the earliest a strike or lockout could begin if the two sides fail to reach an agreement.

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The dispute centres largely on compensation for work performed on the ground, including boarding passengers, completing safety checks and managing delays.

Barry Eidlin, a sociology professor and labour expert at McGill University, said WestJet flight attendants are generally paid only while an aircraft is in the air, even though delays have become increasingly common.

“They’ve come to a point now where the flight attendants are basically saying, ‘Enough’s enough, we need to be paid for the hours that we’ve been working,'” Eidlin said.

WestJet said its latest offer was designed to be an “industry-leading” agreement that addressed the union’s key priorities, but negotiations have yet to produce a deal.

John Gradek, lecturer and expert in aviation management at McGill University said the cancellations are a precautionary measure that allows the airline to position aircraft where they can be parked, secured and maintained if a strike begins.

John Gradek, lecturer and expert in aviation management at McGill University, said the cancellations are a precautionary measure that allow

“This is a sign of WestJet being prudent in terms of managing its assets,” Gradek said, adding the disruptions are likely to grow if no agreement is reached. “It is going to be a mess.”

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Any customers who are scheduled to fly, can go to WestJet’s website to see flight schedules and changes.

Despite the cancellations, both WestJet and CUPE have said they remain at the bargaining table and are committed to reaching a negotiated agreement before a work stoppage begins.

– With files from The Canadian Press