Montreal transit agency investigating death of man who fell onto subway tracks

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Montreal’s transit agency is investigating after a man in his 40s died after falling onto the tracks at a metro station on Saturday.

The Société de transport de Montréal says the man was unable to get back onto the platform and was struck by a train at the Lionel-Groulx subway station.

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Montreal police confirmed the age of the man and the fact that the death appeared accidental.

A police spokesperson says a surveillance camera video showed the man wasn’t pushed and there was no criminal element.

The transit agency says it investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In the meantime, it’s reminding transit users to stay behind the yellow lines on the platform and to keep a safe distance from the trains.