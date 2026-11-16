Canada’s Alert Ready emergency system will test notifications on Wednesday

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Canadians’ phones, TVs and radios are set to sound off on Wednesday as the country’s national emergency alert system performs its second test of the year.

The Alert Ready tone will broadcast on Nov. 18 in all provinces and territories through TV, radio, and any mobile device connected to an LTE or 5G network.

Wednesday’s test is designed to “test” the functionality of the system and build the public’s awareness of emergency alerts. They issue a tone, accompanied with a message.

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This year’s test will occur in each province and territory at the following local times:

British Columbia at 1:55 p.m.

Alberta at 1:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan at 1:55 p.m.

Manitoba at 1:55 p.m.

Ontario at 12:55 p.m.

Quebec at 1:55 p.m.

New Brunswick at 10:55 a.m.

Nova Scotia at 1:55 p.m.

Prince Edward Island at 12:55 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador at 9:55 a.m.

Northwest Territories at 1:55 p.m.

Yukon at 1:55 p.m.

Nunavut at 1:55 p.m.

The emergency alerts are used by governments to inform the public of emergencies including tornadoes, floods, wildfires and Amber Alerts

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People cannot opt out of receiving a test alert or the Alert Ready system as a whole.

The tests typically take place in May and November.