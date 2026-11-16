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1 comment

  1. Try This
    November 16, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Thanks for the warning. I will turn off my phone during that time. We recently had an amber alert, so we know already the system is working.

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Canada

Canada’s Alert Ready emergency system will test notifications on Wednesday

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 10:15 am
1 min read
Ontario emergency alert test pictured on a cellphone View image in full screen
Ontario emergency alert test pictured on a cellphone in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
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Canadians’ phones, TVs and radios are set to sound off on Wednesday as the country’s national emergency alert system performs its second test of the year.

The Alert Ready tone will broadcast on Nov. 18 in all provinces and territories through TV, radio, and any mobile device connected to an LTE or 5G network.

Wednesday’s test is designed to “test” the functionality of the system and build the public’s awareness of emergency alerts. They issue a tone, accompanied with a message.

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This year’s test will occur in each province and territory at the following local times:

  • British Columbia at 1:55 p.m.
  • Alberta at 1:55 p.m.
  • Saskatchewan at 1:55 p.m.
  • Manitoba at 1:55 p.m.
  • Ontario at 12:55 p.m.
  • Quebec at 1:55 p.m.
  • New Brunswick at 10:55 a.m.
  • Nova Scotia at 1:55 p.m.
  • Prince Edward Island at 12:55 p.m.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador at 9:55 a.m.
  • Northwest Territories at 1:55 p.m.
  • Yukon at 1:55 p.m.
  • Nunavut at 1:55 p.m.

The emergency alerts are used by governments to inform the public of emergencies including tornadoes, floods, wildfires and Amber Alerts

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People cannot opt out of receiving a test alert or the Alert Ready system as a whole.

The tests typically take place in May and November.

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