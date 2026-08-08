Over 20,000 flee as B.C evacuation orders in full swing due to aggressive wildfire

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More than 20,000 residents have been forced to evacuate British Columbia communities near Okanagan Lake overnight as the explosive wildfire continued to spread.

Evacuation orders cover the entire community of Summerland, population 12,000, while a further 8,000 were told to flee in and around Peachland, both on the western shore of the lake in the B.C. Interior.

The Bald Range wildfire was first reported on Friday afternoon, about 15 kilometres west of the community.

In just the span of a few hours, the blaze grew in size to more than 5,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s displaying aggressive rank 5 behaviour, with an organized flame front with a fast rate of spread and moderate to long-range spotting.

It also says gusty winds fuelled the quick growth and complicated the firefight for aircraft.

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The organization said that the fire is spotting close to a kilometre ahead of the main wildfire zone.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson urged residents to leave immediately, describing it as one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” wildfires the region has ever seen.

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“The most important thing you can do is leave your property,” Thompson said early Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution, you shouldn’t be here, especially if you have children.”

He acknowledged heavy traffic and crowded reception centres as thousands fled, urging people to check on neighbours while evacuating.

Residents have told Global News that some homes have been lost to the fire.

Corey Charlesworth, who lives on Jones Flat Road near Summerland, said he rushed home from work in Kelowna after a neighbour warned him about the fire.

“I could tell right away that that fire was not 15 kilometres away anymore,” he said. “Every time I looked at it was 50 hectares, 400, 1,000, 5,000. It just exploded.”

Charlesworth said his main concern was for residents and livestock in nearby ranching areas.

“I just want everybody to get out, get out of the way of this fire and let the pros do their job,” he said.

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He said he remained hopeful his home would be spared, crediting nearby orchard owners who turned on irrigation sprinklers and praising firefighters protecting the community.

Taylor Colman with the BC Wildfire Service said the extreme fire behaviour and rapid-fire spread are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday.

Officials have also told Global News that some residents had to be evacuated by helicopter due to the fast-moving wildfire that cut off roadway access.

Early on Saturday morning, officials closed Highway 97 between Peachland and Trout Creek.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson urged residents to leave immediately, describing it as one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” wildfires the region has ever seen.

“The most important thing you can do is leave your property,” Thompson said early Saturday in a livestream as he evacuated. “Out of an abundance of caution, you shouldn’t be here, especially if you have children.”

He says the fast-moving fire poses an immediate threat and those in the evacuation zone from Summerland north to Peachland need to get out in the face of one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” fires the area has ever seen.

-with files from Jacob New, Global News and The Canadian Press