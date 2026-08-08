Over 20,000 flee as B.C evacuation orders in full swing due to aggressive wildfire

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


9 comments

  1. Ed
    August 8, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    Read the story on arson investigations next

  2. Jay Voorhees
    August 8, 2026 at 11:43 am

    The BC NDP spent over $145 million to strengthen the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC in 2025 alone you f**king idiot

  3. Jay Voorhees
    August 8, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Blaming the NDP for lightning strikes now? Wow these angry Conservatives are getting more and more desperate every day 🤣🤣

  4. F*CK THE NDP!
    August 8, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Thanks Mr Eby and the NDP for all you DONT do! Thanks for all the fire fighting equipment we DONT have and the ECONOMY that has been suppressed and over taxed with spending going out the door to pet projects and ind*ans who are in fact lighting up the forest.

  5. people are stooooooopid!!!
    August 8, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Censorship
    August 8, 2026 at 4:20 am
    They disabled the comments section for the article titled “Arson investigations launched for some B.C. fires as wildfires continue to burn”, but left it open for this one.

    So lets get this straight. We dont have the right to stand and fight, protect our homes. But they have the right to send other people in to watch in burn. Unable to do squat cause of lack.
    Who are the real criminals here? The person wanting to, who has every right to, stay and fight, or the morons who just let all burn?
    If I build a home and put in firefighting mitigation I will damn well stay and fight the fire. AND I WONT BE BUILDING IT OUT OF STICKS IN THE FOREST EITHER!! DUUUUUUHHHHHH!!!!

  6. Stan
    August 8, 2026 at 7:22 am

    My thoughts are with the people affected. Australia, Britain, France, US, etc. have the same issue with wildfires. Nothing to do with forest management but the density and largeness of forests.

  7. Forest management
    August 8, 2026 at 4:49 am

    Thanks Carney libs… Not!

  8. Censorship
    August 8, 2026 at 4:20 am

    They disabled the comments section for the article titled “Arson investigations launched for some B.C. fires as wildfires continue to burn”, but left it open for this one.

  9. Michelle
    August 8, 2026 at 3:56 am

    There is at least 1 man still in there. My sister’s husband is still there. Emergency personnel said it’s not safe to go in there to rescue him.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Over 20,000 flee as B.C evacuation orders in full swing due to aggressive wildfire

By Prisha Dev & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 12:33 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Massive fire breaks out in Summerland'
Massive fire breaks out in Summerland
Global BC has full coverage of the wildfire near Summerland that exploded in size on Friday evening. Taya Fast is live on the scene and meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the latest on the situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 20,000 residents have been forced to evacuate British Columbia communities near Okanagan Lake overnight as the explosive wildfire continued to spread.

Evacuation orders cover the entire community of Summerland, population 12,000, while a further 8,000 were told to flee in and around Peachland, both on the western shore of the lake in the B.C. Interior.

The Bald Range wildfire was first reported on Friday afternoon, about 15 kilometres west of the community.

In just the span of a few hours, the blaze grew in size to more than 5,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s displaying aggressive rank 5 behaviour, with an organized flame front with a fast rate of spread and moderate to long-range spotting.

It also says gusty winds fuelled the quick growth and complicated the firefight for aircraft.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said that the fire is spotting close to a kilometre ahead of the main wildfire zone.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson urged residents to leave immediately, describing it as one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” wildfires the region has ever seen.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The most important thing you can do is leave your property,” Thompson said early Saturday. “Out of an abundance of caution, you shouldn’t be here, especially if you have children.”

He acknowledged heavy traffic and crowded reception centres as thousands fled, urging people to check on neighbours while evacuating.

Residents have told Global News that some homes have been lost to the fire.

Corey Charlesworth, who lives on Jones Flat Road near Summerland, said he rushed home from work in Kelowna after a neighbour warned him about the fire.

“I could tell right away that that fire was not 15 kilometres away anymore,” he said. “Every time I looked at it was 50 hectares, 400, 1,000, 5,000. It just exploded.”

Charlesworth said his main concern was for residents and livestock in nearby ranching areas.

“I just want everybody to get out, get out of the way of this fire and let the pros do their job,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he remained hopeful his home would be spared, crediting nearby orchard owners who turned on irrigation sprinklers and praising firefighters protecting the community.

Taylor Colman with the BC Wildfire Service said the extreme fire behaviour and rapid-fire spread are expected to continue overnight and into Saturday.

Officials have also told Global News that some residents had to be evacuated by helicopter due to the fast-moving wildfire that cut off roadway access.

Early on Saturday morning, officials closed Highway 97 between Peachland and Trout Creek.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen information officer Erick Thompson urged residents to leave immediately, describing it as one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” wildfires the region has ever seen.

“The most important thing you can do is leave your property,” Thompson said early Saturday in a livestream as he evacuated. “Out of an abundance of caution, you shouldn’t be here, especially if you have children.”

He says the fast-moving fire poses an immediate threat and those in the evacuation zone from Summerland north to Peachland need to get out in the face of one of the “quickest-moving, fastest-growing” fires the area has ever seen.

-with files from Jacob New, Global News and The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices