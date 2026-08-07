Residents who remained in Okanagan wildfire evacuation zone need to leave, officials say

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Central Okanagan Emergency Management (COEM) says any residents in the evacuation zone of the Quilpituk Creek wildfire need to leave immediately.

The organization said it has become aware that some residents remained behind and said that an evacuation order is not a suggestion, it is a life-safety measure.

“Evacuation Orders are issued when there is a risk to life and safety,” COEM said in a release.

“They are based on current and anticipated conditions and are intended to ensure residents can leave safely while egress routes remain viable. Choosing to remain in an Evacuation Order area puts yourself, your family and first responders at risk.”

Crews are making progress on the Quilpituk Creek fire, which is burning north of West Kelowna, but crews warn that conditions can change quickly.

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The fire is currently mapped at 1,139 hectares.

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“Forecast winds may increase fire activity in some areas over the coming days, and residents should not assume they will have time to evacuate if conditions change,” the COEM stated.

“Residents who remain in Evacuation Order areas should not expect consistent or timely access to emergency services. Wildfire activity, road closures, damaged infrastructure and safety concerns can limit or prevent access for paramedics, firefighters, police and other responders.”

2:16 Quilpituk Creek fire evacuation zone expands

Multiple evacuation orders and evacuation alerts remain in effect due to the Quilpituk Creek wildfire.

The COEM is also warning that deliveries are not permitted in the evacuation order areas, which includes food, fuel, generator supplies, packages and other personal items.

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They also stated that people who choose to remain despite the order should not expect power or drinking water service. While restoration work is underway, those efforts are focused on supporting the wildfire response and preparing for the safe return of evacuated residents when conditions allow.