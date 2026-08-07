Arson investigations launched for some B.C. fires as wildfires continue to burn

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Police agencies in B.C. have launched arson investigations into a few fires that have sparked in the province.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said RCMP are investigating three fires in a ditch on Squilax Anglemont Road that were reported around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The district, which called the fires suspicious, said they were spaced about 100 metres apart.

As fire crews raced to the scene, two more fires were reported in the Anglemont Estates area.

Luckily, the fires were brought under control and RCMP said no damage was reported.

1:12 Belcarra Park wildfire prompts evacuation alert

Meanwhile, Coquitlam RCMP is looking into the cause of a fire that sparked in Belcarra Park on Wednesday afternoon.

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That fire prompted the evacuation order of two homes and the evacuation alert of 35 homes.

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Officers are asking anyone who was in the area on Aug. 5 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and may have captured video footage, including dashcam, cellphone or residential surveillance footage, to contact police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Coquitlam RCMP is particularly interested in obtaining video footage from areas in and around:

Sugar Mountain Trail

Crystal Creek Drive

Fern Drive

Magnolia Way

Hemlock Drive

Oak Court

Black Bear Way

Uplands Drive

Deerview Lane

“Anmore and Belcarra are strong beautiful communities that take a great pride in maintaining their regional park,” Const. Ashleigh Daniels, media relations officer for the Coquitlam RCMP, said in a release.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area, witnessed anything suspicious, or may have video footage or information related to this investigation to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2026-20259.

In addition, RCMP in Kelowna say they are investigating a series of fires that appear to have been intentionally set at a local park.

Officers were called on Aug. 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m.to Gopher Creek Linear Park after several small fires were discovered.

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Fortunately, park users and nearby residents noticed the fires, took immediate action to extinguish them and contacted the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP said in a release.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who observed suspicious activity or anything unusual in the park, or in the areas of Gallagher Road or Lynrick Road, during the afternoon of Aug. 5.