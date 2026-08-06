SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Less wind and dry lightning expected this weekend as B.C. wildfire fight continues

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire fight rages on as more international help arrives'
B.C. wildfire fight rages on as more international help arrives
Hundreds more people are now under evacuation alerts or orders across British Columbia, where hot and dry weather is fuelling dozens of wildfires. Sarah MacDonald reports on the new blaze that started in the Metro Vancouver area, the poor air quality across the province, and how more international help is on the way.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Wildfire Service is hopeful that the weather this coming weekend will not fuel the wildfires further like last weekend.

A cold front is expected to move through the region over the weekend, but is no longer expected to bring significant winds and dry lightning to the extent that was seen last weekend.

The weather last weekend caused the wildfires to explode in size, particularly the Bradley Creek wildfire, which has destroyed up to 230 homes and structures, officials said earlier this week.

More firefighters arrived in B.C. on Thursday to help with the wildfire fight.

Firefighters from Mexico, Australia and New Zealand arrived on Thursday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Over the past few days, I have spoken with local leaders on the front lines of these wildfires,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have heard stories of devastation and heartbreak, but also of the remarkable resilience, compassion and generosity of British Columbians.

“In the face of these challenges, communities are coming together to help those most affected. I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who is stepping up and working around the clock to protect people throughout our province. This includes the BC Wildfire Service, First Nations and local government leaders, local fire departments, emergency support staff and volunteers.”

Click to play video: 'Reinforcements arriving for B.C. wildfire crews'
Reinforcements arriving for B.C. wildfire crews

The firefighters will join personnel from Alberta, Quebec and the Yukon.

“Wildfire conditions are challenging in many parts of the province and we are bracing for difficult conditions in the weeks ahead,” Eby said.

“The additional people and resources arriving this week will help strengthen our response as crews continue their tireless work. The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring conditions and deploying resources where they are needed most.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices