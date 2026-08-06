Less wind and dry lightning expected this weekend as B.C. wildfire fight continues

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The BC Wildfire Service is hopeful that the weather this coming weekend will not fuel the wildfires further like last weekend.

A cold front is expected to move through the region over the weekend, but is no longer expected to bring significant winds and dry lightning to the extent that was seen last weekend.

The weather last weekend caused the wildfires to explode in size, particularly the Bradley Creek wildfire, which has destroyed up to 230 homes and structures, officials said earlier this week.

More firefighters arrived in B.C. on Thursday to help with the wildfire fight.

Firefighters from Mexico, Australia and New Zealand arrived on Thursday.

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“Over the past few days, I have spoken with local leaders on the front lines of these wildfires,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

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“I have heard stories of devastation and heartbreak, but also of the remarkable resilience, compassion and generosity of British Columbians.

“In the face of these challenges, communities are coming together to help those most affected. I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who is stepping up and working around the clock to protect people throughout our province. This includes the BC Wildfire Service, First Nations and local government leaders, local fire departments, emergency support staff and volunteers.”

5:11 Reinforcements arriving for B.C. wildfire crews

The firefighters will join personnel from Alberta, Quebec and the Yukon.

“Wildfire conditions are challenging in many parts of the province and we are bracing for difficult conditions in the weeks ahead,” Eby said.

“The additional people and resources arriving this week will help strengthen our response as crews continue their tireless work. The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring conditions and deploying resources where they are needed most.”