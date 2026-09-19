Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s defence minister calls U.S. deal on Greenland ‘encouraging’

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2026 4:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Greenlanders, Danes react to latest agreement between Greenland, U.S.'
Greenlanders, Danes react to latest agreement between Greenland, U.S.
Greenlanders, Danes react to latest agreement between Greenland, US
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

National Defence Minister David McGuinty says the United States’ deal to boost its military presence in Greenland while keeping the island under Danish control is “encouraging.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has a deal with Denmark after months of threatening to take the island by force from the NATO ally.

The office of Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, says the agreement will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly, but parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

Click to play video: 'Denmark reach deal that gives America ‘permanent control over security’ of Greenland: Trump'
Denmark reach deal that gives America ‘permanent control over security’ of Greenland: Trump

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill on Saturday, McGuinty says it’s encouraging that the U.S. and Greenland have found a way to move forward together.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says Arctic nations are coming together, adding that it’s encouraging NATO allies understand that the Arctic is part of their responsibilities.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With his return to the White House last year, Trump called on Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States, and wouldn’t rule out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S.

–With files from The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices