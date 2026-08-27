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Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon open after wildfire closed it for 7 weeks

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fraser Canyon evacuation orders lifted as wildfire conditions improve'
Fraser Canyon evacuation orders lifted as wildfire conditions improve
FILE: Communities in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon have been given the all clear after weeks under evacuation orders due to wildfires. The Fraser Valley Regional District lifted orders and alerts in and around Boston Bar as conditions improved, though the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fires remain out of control.
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Highway 1 through B.C.’s Fraser Canyon is now open in a limited fashion after being closed due to a wildfire for seven weeks.

The Brunswick Complex fires forced the route to close in early July.

It did open briefly later in the month, before shutting down fully again.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation says there is single-lane alternating traffic through a two-kilometre section extending from one kilometre south of the Alexandra Tunnel to one kilometre north of the Alexandra Tunnel.

The traffic restrictions are due to BC Hydro’s pole-restoration work. The work includes the use of several large cranes operating in a challenging environment, according to the ministry.

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A pilot vehicle will escort traffic through the area and travellers should expect delays of as long as 30 minutes.

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The ministry says that between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., closures may still be necessary to deal with BC Hydro operations.

Click to play video: 'Fire crews try to get upper hand on Brunswick Creek Complex wildfires'
Fire crews try to get upper hand on Brunswick Creek Complex wildfires

An alternative route to and from the interior, Highway 3, is also being affected by nearby wildfires.
Traffic is currently limited to one lane in each direction through the westbound lanes, with an 80 km/h construction speed zone in effect. Active wildfires and firefighting operations are occurring adjacent to the highway.

Drive BC says this is occurring from the top of the S‑curves and 32 Mile, in Manning Park, approximately eight kilometres west of Allison Pass.

Heavy smoke, reduced visibility, traffic pattern changes and possible short-term closures should be expected, according to the ministry.

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