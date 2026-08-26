SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire north of Castlegar grows to 250 hectares

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 9:12 pm
1 min read
The Ezra Creek wildfire is burning north of Castlegar. View image in full screen
The Ezra Creek wildfire is burning north of Castlegar. BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A wildfire burning north of Castlegar has grown rapidly to 250 hectares in size on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ezra Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday, but residents in the area say it has grown quickly on Wednesday afternoon.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said helicopters were engaged to hold the fire through until rappel crews responded on Wednesday morning.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Increased wind-driven fire behaviour increased to rank three, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Airtankers are working to cool fire behaviour and limit spread.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

Click to play video: 'Summerland prescribed burns were in planning stage before Bald Range wildfire'
Summerland prescribed burns were in planning stage before Bald Range wildfire

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices