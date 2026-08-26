Wildfire north of Castlegar grows to 250 hectares

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A wildfire burning north of Castlegar has grown rapidly to 250 hectares in size on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ezra Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday, but residents in the area say it has grown quickly on Wednesday afternoon.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said helicopters were engaged to hold the fire through until rappel crews responded on Wednesday morning.

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Increased wind-driven fire behaviour increased to rank three, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Airtankers are working to cool fire behaviour and limit spread.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning.