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Fire

B.C. ends provincial state of emergency declared due to wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 7:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'State of provincial emergency in B.C.'
State of provincial emergency in B.C.
FILE: A province-wide state of emergency has been enacted in B.C. due to the wildfires. Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness joins Jennifer Palma with more. – Aug 9, 2026
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B.C. has ended the provincial state of emergency that was declared over the wildfire risk earlier this month.

The province says the wildfire risk remains high, but the state of emergency is no longer needed.

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The state of provincial emergency was enacted to ensure emergency powers and other tools could be made available quickly if needed, the province explained in a release, but the province did not need to use them.

This cancellation does not affect current evacuation orders, evacuation alerts or local emergencies put in place by local governments or First Nations.

The province said everyone should remain alert and monitor for any changing wildfire conditions.

There are currently 206 active wildfires burning in the province.

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