Explosion and fire at west Edmonton home under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A bang was heard near a home in west Edmonton, where a fire quickly broke out Thursday afternoon.

Area residents heard an explosion over the noon hour and then saw smoke coming out a house along 102 Avenue near 155 Street in the Canora neighbourhood.

A neighbour who heard the blast and saw the building quickly become engulfed in flames told Global News the doors and windows have been boarded up for a year and he didn’t think anyone was living there.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m.

The first unit arrived about four minutes later, and by an hour later, seven units had arrived to battle the blaze.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The EFRS district chief told Global News the home was fully involved when the first crew rolled up on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we arrived, there was heavy black smoke and flames showing,” said district chief Chad Johnson.

The lot contains a duplex in the front and the house in question on the back half of the lot, with the two divided by a backyard fence. Johnson said the flames were contained to the one house.

“We have reports that it’s an abandoned property. I can’t confirm if it’s abandoned, but the neighbours are saying it’s abandoning,” Johnson said.

View image in full screen A house fire near 155 Street and 102 Avenue in west Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood on Aug. 27, 2026. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service also responded to reports of an explosion and fire and will be helping with the investigation.

As of publishing, no injuries were reported.

It’s still too early to know the cause of the blaze or a damage estimate.