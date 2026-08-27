Flight controllers allegedly punched out early before Air Canada plane crash

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The union representing American air traffic controllers has acknowledged allegations that two members left work early shortly before an Air Canada regional jet crashed at LaGuardia Airport in March, killing two pilots.

U.S. media reports suggest the Federal Aviation Administration is looking to fire the two flight controllers, who allegedly clocked out roughly an hour before their shift ended, leaving a pair of colleagues at the LaGuardia tower without backup.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association confirmed the allegations, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, in an emailed statement.

“NATCA is actively discussing these allegations with FAA leadership. We believe those discussions are the appropriate forum for addressing the matter,” the union said.

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The U.S. federal agency has not addressed the accusations directly but said it is “committed to holding employees accountable.”

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“We will not compromise the safety or efficiency of the National Airspace System,” the FAA said in an email.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on March 22, an air traffic controller cleared an Air Canada Express plane to land less than two minutes before green-lighting a fire truck to cross the active runway. The resulting collision left two Canadian aviators dead and sent more than 40 people to hospital.

Footage shows the jet speeding along the rain-streaked strip as the truck crosses its path, veering away too late from an impact that unleashed a trail of smoke and debris as the plane skidded more than 100 metres farther, its cockpit obliterated.

The controller recognized the danger moments beforehand, instructing the truck to “stop” — 12 times in 10 seconds — but receiving no reply.

A preliminary report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board in April found that system failures and communication issues played a key role in the accident.

Experts have praised the pilots — Quebecer Antoine Forest and Ontarian MacKenzie Gunther, who flew for Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation — for their quick braking that likely saved lives.