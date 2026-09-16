Diver hospitalized after great white shark attack off Quebec’s Gaspé coast

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A diver was sent to hospital after an encounter with a great white shark off the Gaspé coast on Wednesday morning, prompting a local diving operator to suspend all diving activities for the remainder of the season.

In a statement, scuba diving centre Plongée Percé said the incident occurred during a diving activity.

The company did not provide details about the diver’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the encounter, citing privacy concerns.

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“Out of respect for the privacy of the person concerned, no additional details will be communicated on this matter,” the statement said.

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Plongée Percé said emergency response measures were activated immediately after the incident. The diver received first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital for further assessment.

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Plongée Percé said it has received confirmation that the individual’s life is not in danger.

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed the incident to Global News.

The incident comes amid an increase in reported great white shark sightings in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in recent years, including in waters off Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula and Atlantic Canada.

As a precaution, the company announced that all diving activities have been suspended for the rest of the season.

The incident occurred in waters near Percé, a popular tourist destination on Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula known for its marine wildlife and diving opportunities.

Plongée Percé said it would provide further information if new developments warrant an update.