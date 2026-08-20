Rise in Nova Scotia shark sightings prompts calls for better beach monitoring

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Recent shark sightings off Nova Scotia beaches are causing some concern among beach-goers, with some calling for new monitoring measures as officials stress existing safety precautions.

Several Nova Scotia beaches have been temporarily closed following shark sightings in recent years. Martinique Beach was shut down for several hours in July after a reported sighting, while Queensland Beach was closed for a period last summer for the same reason.

Mike Melenchuk, executive director of the Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society, said beach operators and lifeguards take a cautious approach when there is any indication a shark may be nearby.

“When we see something, it’s often at a distance and we’re often cautious to make sure that if we suspect, even if we’re not sure, we’ll clear the water for that period of time so that there is no chance encounters there,” he said.

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Melenchuk said swimmers concerned about sharks or other marine life should consider visiting lifeguarded beaches, where trained staff monitor conditions and can respond quickly to potential hazards.

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“So when you go to a lifeguarded beach, lifeguards put up flags and there’s people there,” he said. “It’s often the safest part of the beach, sheltered and shallow, where it means there’s less chance of anybody encountering any type of sea life.”

The sightings have also prompted discussion about whether Nova Scotia should adopt technology used in other jurisdictions to monitor for sharks.

In parts of Australia and the United States, drones are used to help lifeguards spot sharks and alert beach-goers when animals are detected near swimming areas.

Some Nova Scotians told Global News the technology could help improve public confidence and safety.

“Being at the beach in Nova Scotia is a priority for so many people, especially tourists,” one woman told Global. “The more they can do to mitigate the fear is super important.”

Melenchuk said he is not opposed to the idea but believes more research is needed before introducing drone surveillance at Nova Scotia beaches.

“We’re not Australia, we’re not the U.S.,” he said. “Again, I’m not saying that we wouldn’t adopt it, but it’s something that has to be studied first.”

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The province does not currently track shark fin sightings or use drones to monitor coastal waters for sharks.