WATCH: Global Okanagan News at 5:30 p.m. – Aug. 23, 2024

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are cleared in a Lumby woman’s threat complaint. But the slain woman’s loved ones aren’t happy with how her case was handled. And Okanagan golf courses hit a dry spell this summer. Why do operators say tourist traffic and tee time bookings are way down?

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Click here to view more Global News videos.