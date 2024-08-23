WATCH: Global Okanagan News at 5:30 p.m. – Aug. 23, 2024

RCMP are cleared in a Lumby woman’s threat complaint. But the slain woman’s loved ones aren’t happy with how her case was handled. And Okanagan golf courses hit a dry spell this summer. Why do operators say tourist traffic and tee time bookings are way down?
