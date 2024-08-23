Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WATCH: Global Okanagan News at 5:30 p.m. – Aug. 23, 2024

By Staff Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan News at 5:30 p.m. – Aug. 23, 2024'
Global Okanagan News at 5:30 p.m. – Aug. 23, 2024
Watch the online edition of the Global Okanagan at 5:30
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are cleared in a Lumby woman’s threat complaint. But the slain woman’s loved ones aren’t happy with how her case was handled. And Okanagan golf courses hit a dry spell this summer. Why do operators say tourist traffic and tee time bookings are way down?

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Click here to view more Global News videos.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices