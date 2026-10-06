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1 comment

  1. Russ Jones
    October 6, 2026 at 7:58 pm

    So how do you know if yours was invalid? It says there’s stilltime to submit the correct infor via e-mail, but does Elections Alberta let you know that you need to submit correct info?

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Politics

Thousands of Alberta referendum mail-in ballots invalid due to errors: officials

By Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Elections Alberta mail-in ballots for the Alberta referendum on Thursday, September 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Elections Alberta mail-in ballots for the Alberta referendum on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Global News
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With less than two weeks to go until the Alberta referendum, the province’s election administrator says more than 3,000 mail-in ballots have been returned with errors that make them invalid.

Elections Alberta says some ballot packages were returned with either declaration forms missing, errors or issues with identification.

But they say there’s still time to submit the correct information via email.

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Albertans are to vote on a series of questions on Oct. 19, including whether to stay in Canada or begin the process to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

Elections Alberta says they’ve verified about a third of more than 652,000 ballot packages that went out to eligible voters.

Hiring of extra staff continues, with more than two-thirds of the 60,000 workers needed having been hired.

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Experts watching for lineups, voter turnout during Alberta referendum vote

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