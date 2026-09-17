911 outage hits multiple Canadian police forces, service restored for some

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Several Canadian police forces are reporting intermittent 911 outages Thursday morning, with some indicating service has been restored.

Ontario Provincial Police said it has received reports across the province and is urging anyone requiring emergency assistance to call its fully operational non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Nova Scotia Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday warning of the outage and is advising anyone seeking emergency assistance to utilize non-emergency lines.

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Police forces in Saint John, N.B., and Kingston, Ont., also said 911 services are down.

Police services in Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Durham Region, Niagara and Winnipeg said in posts on X 911 services, which were also impacted, have since been restored.

It’s not clear what caused the outages, or if it’s impacting other police forces.

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The OPP said its members are continuing to respond to calls for service.

“Members of the public should not call 911 for information, updates, or to test the phone line if they are not in an emergency situation,” it said in a statement.

“The OPP is working with service providers to expedite the restoration of 911 service. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

More to come.