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4 comments

  1. Les
    September 17, 2026 at 11:11 am

    “Various medical studies have shown that the practice of changing the clocks disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm, increases the risks of injuries and accidents and can even affect cardiovascular health, mental health and general well-being.”
    Except when Alberta announced this, the “experts” said the exact opposite. I guess it’s only OK when far-left gov’ts do it.

  2. Donna Mac
    September 17, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Yay! Great decision.

  3. Whatever
    September 17, 2026 at 10:51 am

    I wonder if that’s what people want, DST or rather Standard Time.

  4. Barb Wipf
    September 17, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Perfect!!! Way to go Wab

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Canada

Manitoba to scrap time change, stay on Daylight Saving Time: Kinew

By Rachel Morgan & Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 10:30 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Those days are over’: Manitoba scraps seasonal time changes'
‘Those days are over’: Manitoba scraps seasonal time changes
WATCH: During an appearance on CHJOB Thursday morning, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced that residents will not need to turn their clocks back this fall.
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Manitoba will remain on Daylight Saving Time, joining the likes of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon that have ended the practice of changing their clocks twice per year.

In an interview with 680 CJOB, Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday that clocks will not revert to Standard Time on Nov. 1.

“Those days are over. The days of time change are done,” Kinew said.

The announcement comes following a survey that was sent to Manitobans in May, asking for their preference for permanent daylight time, permanent standard time or sticking to the status quo and keeping time changes.

“Summertime, as Manitobans have been used to, that’s what we’re going to stick with going forward. And (the survey) wasn’t even close by the way,” Kinew said, noting that his previously pitched Prairie time zone was defeated.

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The survey, conducted by Prairie Research Associates, found that 92 per cent of Manitoba residents preferred the stability of a permanent time system. Thirty-four per cent of Manitobans favoured staying on Standard Time.

Fifty-eight per cent of respondents voted to stay in Daylight Saving Time.

Various medical studies have shown that the practice of changing the clocks disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm, increases the risks of injuries and accidents and can even affect cardiovascular health, mental health and general well-being.

“It’s probably long overdue in many people’s eyes,” Kinew told 680 CJOB.

On permanent Daylight Saving Time, those in Winnipeg will see the sunrise at 5:20 a.m. on June 21 and set at 9:41 p.m. for the longest day of the year. On the shortest day of the year (Dec. 21), the sun will rise at 9:24 a.m. and set at 5:30 p.m.

With the time change now eliminated in all the western provinces, Manitoba will be an hour ahead of Saskatchewan and Alberta all year, and two hours ahead of B.C. year-round.

Ontario and Quebec will be one hour ahead of Manitoba in the summer, and when their clocks fall back in November, the time will be the same in all three provinces.

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