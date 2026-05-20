Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Is it time to change? Manitoba releases survey on daylight time

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How daylight saving time affects your body'
How daylight saving time affects your body
RELATED: How daylight saving time affects your body – Mar 6, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The clock has started ticking for Manitobans who want to provide feedback on biannual time changes via a survey launched by the province on Wednesday.

It asks specifically which option residents would like to see. Choices include permanent daylight time, permanent standard time, sticking to the status quo and keeping time changes and a final option for no preference.

As of March, Manitoba transitioned into Daylight Saving Time (DST), when the sun rises later in the morning and sets later in the evening. Its competitor, standard time, begins in November. It sees early sunrise in the morning and darker evenings, according to the preamble to the province’s survey.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Looking to the other Prairies, Saskatchewan sticks to permanent standard time, while Alberta transitioned to permanent DST. The latter province is now aligned with B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

Click to play video: 'Could Manitoba end daylight saving time?'
Could Manitoba end daylight saving time?

Questions on topics, including the health impacts of daylight savings, are also posed in the survey.

Story continues below advertisement

“A recent analysis by Manitoba Health concluded that eliminating the time change would be better for population health than maintaining the status quo,” according to the province.

A report prepared by the province, and linked in the survey, discusses potential health implications.

Some of the impacts cited include interrupted sleep patterns, a 6.3 per cent increase in heart attacks on the Monday following the transition to DST and a reported uptick in car crashes and workplace injuries after the time change.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices