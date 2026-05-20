Is it time to change? Manitoba releases survey on daylight time

Send this page to someone via email

The clock has started ticking for Manitobans who want to provide feedback on biannual time changes via a survey launched by the province on Wednesday.

It asks specifically which option residents would like to see. Choices include permanent daylight time, permanent standard time, sticking to the status quo and keeping time changes and a final option for no preference.

As of March, Manitoba transitioned into Daylight Saving Time (DST), when the sun rises later in the morning and sets later in the evening. Its competitor, standard time, begins in November. It sees early sunrise in the morning and darker evenings, according to the preamble to the province’s survey.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Looking to the other Prairies, Saskatchewan sticks to permanent standard time, while Alberta transitioned to permanent DST. The latter province is now aligned with B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

1:52 Could Manitoba end daylight saving time?

Questions on topics, including the health impacts of daylight savings, are also posed in the survey.

Story continues below advertisement

“A recent analysis by Manitoba Health concluded that eliminating the time change would be better for population health than maintaining the status quo,” according to the province.

A report prepared by the province, and linked in the survey, discusses potential health implications.

Some of the impacts cited include interrupted sleep patterns, a 6.3 per cent increase in heart attacks on the Monday following the transition to DST and a reported uptick in car crashes and workplace injuries after the time change.