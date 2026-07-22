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Canada

B.C.’s Brunswick Creek wildfire triggers more evacuations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2026 8:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire crews try to get upper hand on Brunswick Creek Complex wildfires'
Fire crews try to get upper hand on Brunswick Creek Complex wildfires
WATCH: Fire crews try to get upper hand on Brunswick Creek Complex wildfires – Jul 12, 2026
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Evacuation orders in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon are spreading as the Brunswick Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control.

The latest call for locals to get out comes in the Hells Gate area, just downstream of the community of Boston Bar, where the Fraser River’s flow tightens.

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Another covers an unspecified number of properties along Scuzzy Creek Forest Service Road, on the west side of the river.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the Fraser Valley Regional District ordered any residents remaining in Boston Bar to evacuate the area immediately, saying a new wildfire had ignited south of the community and was spreading quickly due to strong winds.

A new evacuation alert was issued for the area south of Hells Gate, stretching to the Alexandra Bridge, a historic suspension bridge built in 1926.

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Officials say they have set up an Evacuee Reception Centre for those displaced by the Brunswick Complex Wildfire at McArthur Island Sports Centre in Kamloops.

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