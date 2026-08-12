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1 comment

  1. Nanner431
    August 12, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    The amount of gambling ads right now is unacceptable – you literally can’t get away from them. They are everywhere and in front of kids and young adults. Interesting how we can make beds for the 1% of the revenue this new law will set aside for addiction to gambling but continue turning a blind eye to drug and alcohol addiction.

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Health

Alberta seeks proposals for gambling addiction services as part of iGaming launch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2026 12:49 pm
2 min read
A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini
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Alberta’s government is seeking proposals for new services and supports for gambling addiction as part of the recent launch of its regulated online gaming market.

The province, in a request for expressions of interest published on Monday, says it’s looking to fund services that will be in addition to what’s available through Recovery Alberta, such as a 21-day bed-based treatment program, and existing hotlines.

The Mental Health and Addiction Ministry said in a statement the new programs will be paid for through revenue the government is set to bring in from Alberta’s regulated iGaming system, which officially launched last month.

“Nobody should have to struggle with addiction alone, including gambling-related addiction,” the ministry said.

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As part of Alberta’s regulated system, the province will take a 20 per cent cut of revenues from each private operator and one per cent is being set aside for what the government calls “social responsibility initiatives,” like addiction services or educational campaigns.

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Almost two-dozen private sports books and casinos were ready to take bets on launch day, and five more have come online in the weeks since.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally has said the province’s regulated system is meant to keep Albertans safe from black market operators, though he has conceded that the province could see an uptick in gambling addiction.

The government’s call for applications credits the growth of online gambling for creating new challenges in preventing problem gambling behaviour and responding to it.

“Gambling-related harms can affect mental health, physical health, relationships, financial stability, employment, housing and overall wellbeing,” it says.

The Mental Health and Addiction Ministry said Tuesday it’s call for applications is for organizations that can provide enhanced supports to individuals and families struggling with problem gambling.

The government’s request for applications says it remains to be seen exactly how many applications will be approved.

Organizations have until Sept. 10 to apply.

The ministry said in the meantime those looking for help can contact 211 Alberta.

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