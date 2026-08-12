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Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Hamilton stabbing

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 12:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '1 dead from stab wounds in Hamilton is city’s 9th homicide'
1 dead from stab wounds in Hamilton is city’s 9th homicide
WATCH: Person dead from stab wounds in Hamilton is city's 9th homicide.
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A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Hamilton.

Hamilton police announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of Zenin Roussel, who was found suffering from stab wounds early Sunday morning.

On Aug. 9, a taxi driver called police after finding Roussel suffering from stab wounds at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street West and Frid Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Acting Det. Sgt. Lisa Chambers said Wednesday that Roussel and another man had both been at King Street Billiards earlier that night. After the business closed, a verbal altercation broke out outside on King Street West.

“We still have not determined what led to that altercation,” Chambers said.

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Police believe Roussel and the suspect then left separately, travelling in opposite directions.

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About 10 minutes later, they encountered each other again near Main and Frid streets, where Roussel was stabbed.

Chambers said investigators don’t believe the suspect deliberately tracked Roussel down.

“We actually believe that just by happenstance they ended up meeting in the same area again at Main and Frid [Street],” she said.

Four other people witnessed the stabbing and have since been identified and interviewed by investigators, police said.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police have, however, seized a white SUV believed to be connected to the incident and are executing a search warrant on the vehicle.

Investigators believe the group fled east on Main Street following the stabbing and eventually travelled to the east end of Hamilton.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video.

Chambers described Roussel as a “beloved grandson, son, big brother, and friend” whose death has left his family grieving.

“I shouldn’t be standing here today speaking about Zenin and his death,” Chambers said. “Now we have his mother grieving, his entire family grieving, and his mother now has to explain to his baby sister why he isn’t coming home.”

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Kyle Dumont McArthur was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. to contact authorities.

This is the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

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