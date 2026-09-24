Woman found dead in Montreal remembered as advocates renew calls to combat violence against women

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This story contains discussion of violence against women. Support is available for anyone experiencing intimate partner violence through local shelters, crisis lines and community organizations.

A 45-year-old woman found dead in her downtown Montreal condominium this week has been identified as Leila Ben Salem, a Canada Revenue Agency employee whose death has sparked renewed calls for action against violence targeting women.

Montreal police say officers were called Tuesday afternoon to an apartment building on René-Lévesque Boulevard East near St-Christophe Street after receiving a request to check on a resident. When they entered the apartment, they found Ben Salem seriously injured. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

0:36 Quebec woman killed while on a Zoom call

The death was initially considered suspicious but has since been transferred to the force’s homicide unit. Police said the killing marks Montreal’s 19th homicide of 2026.

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Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday, examining the apartment building, processing evidence and reviewing surveillance footage as they worked to determine what happened. No arrests had been announced as of Thursday, and police have not released details about how Ben Salem died or a possible motive.

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Police sources told Global News that Ben Salem was participating in a work-related Zoom call when she was attacked inside her Ville-Marie apartment.

More than 48 hours after her death, investigators were still searching for a suspect.

In a statement, the Union of Taxation Employees, which represents Canada Revenue Agency workers, offered condolences to Ben Salem’s family, friends and colleagues. Union president Marc Brière condemned the violence that claimed her life.

Women’s advocates say the case highlights the need for greater support for organizations working to prevent violence against women.

Mylène Bigaouette, director of the Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes, described the killing as the latest femicide in Quebec this year. “This is the tip of the iceberg,” Bigaouette said.

She called on the provincial government to provide more stable funding for women’s shelters and specialized organizations, saying additional resources would allow them to expand services beyond emergency accommodation and intervene earlier.

The issue also surfaced on the provincial election campaign trail.

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Québec solidaire candidate Ruba Ghazal said governments have a responsibility to do more to prevent violence against women. “I want this to be the last one and I don’t want another woman to be killed because she’s a woman,” Ghazal said.

A vigil in Ben Salem’s memory is planned for Oct. 1 outside the Confédération des syndicats nationaux’s Montreal offices.