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Crime

SickKids doctor charged with possessing, accessing child exploitation materials

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 3:35 pm
1 min read
Dilan Dissanayake View image in full screen
Dilan Dissanayake is facing charges of possessing and accessing child exploitation materials. SickKids Hospital
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A SickKids doctor is facing charges and has been placed on immediate leave following an investigation into internet child exploitation, Toronto police said.

Police said Dr. Dilan Dissanayake, 44, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with possession and access to child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

The investigation began in January when officers discovered an electronic device allegedly used to access and download these materials.

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In February, investigators executed search warrants at the Hospital for Sick Children and at a home.

Multiple devices were seized including a work computer, police said.

A profile matching Dissanayake’s name was removed from the SickKids website.

Dissanayake has been working at SickKids for over a decade and was presently a staff rheumatologist.

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In a statement, SickKids Hospital said it is “deeply upset and dismayed” by the news and “condemn the behaviour alleged in the police investigation.”

“We understand that this news is concerning and the safety and well-being of our patients, families and staff remain our highest priority,” the statement says.

Toronto police said at this time there is no evidence linking the material to Dissanayake’s practice as a physician.

SickKids said Dissanayake was placed on immediate leave once it was notified of the investigation.

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