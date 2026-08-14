TTC worker stabbed near Bloor-Yonge station

A TTC worker is recovering after being stabbed near Bloor-Yonge station Friday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., police were called to the busy downtown intersection for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics transported the injured worker to hospital. Their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and they are recuperating at home.
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In a statement, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the incident happened while the employee was on break and called the attack “unprovoked.”
He added that employee safety is “paramount and incidents of violence against TTC workers in the line of duty are completely unacceptable.”
The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run.
Police describe the suspect as a male with a heavy build and a black beard. He was wearing a blue puffer vest, grey T-shirt, grey pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes at the time of the attack.
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