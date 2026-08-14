Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cocaine, cash and guns seized in months-long Winnipeg police investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 5:29 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Eight people are facing a slew of charges following a months-long investigation into the trafficking of prohibited firearms.

Following an investigation that began in March, Winnipeg police said firearms, prohibited devices, cocaine, cash, vehicles and other property, with a combined estimated value of $278,500, have been seized.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit launched the investigation, which was aided by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Tuesday, with assistance from multiple units, police executed several search warrants in the 1–99 block of Maryland Street, the 100 block of Aubert Street and the 100 block of Belton Street.

Police say they seized a .22 calibre rifle with ammunition, a .38 calibre handgun, a 5.56 calibre rifle and three Glock auto-sears.

Investigators also recovered approximately 513 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $43,500, $77,000, a money counter, and several vehicles and e-bikes.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 43 have been taken into custody and face fines for drug and firearm trafficking, firearms possession, proceeds of crime and breach-related offences.

Six of the accused remain in custody while the other two were released on an undertaking.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices