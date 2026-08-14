Cocaine, cash and guns seized in months-long Winnipeg police investigation

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Eight people are facing a slew of charges following a months-long investigation into the trafficking of prohibited firearms.

Following an investigation that began in March, Winnipeg police said firearms, prohibited devices, cocaine, cash, vehicles and other property, with a combined estimated value of $278,500, have been seized.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit launched the investigation, which was aided by the Canadian Border Services Agency.

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On Tuesday, with assistance from multiple units, police executed several search warrants in the 1–99 block of Maryland Street, the 100 block of Aubert Street and the 100 block of Belton Street.

Police say they seized a .22 calibre rifle with ammunition, a .38 calibre handgun, a 5.56 calibre rifle and three Glock auto-sears.

Investigators also recovered approximately 513 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $43,500, $77,000, a money counter, and several vehicles and e-bikes.

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Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 43 have been taken into custody and face fines for drug and firearm trafficking, firearms possession, proceeds of crime and breach-related offences.

Six of the accused remain in custody while the other two were released on an undertaking.