A list of all the Canadian products Trump wants to hit with 50% tariffs

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The U.S. is threatening a fresh round of 50 per cent tariffs on Canada, citing retaliatory and “discriminatory” measures Canada put in place in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump signed three executive orders on Monday, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

The new tariff is set to take effect in 29 days and will also apply to goods covered by the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade (CUSMA), according to the orders.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters Tuesday morning that Canada “will look at all options in terms of how we would respond if they [tariffs] do come into effect.”

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U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also stated on Monday that the tariffs will impact “nearly $20 billion in imports from Canada.”

Here is the list of Canadian goods that will be affected by the American government’s tariffs:

Natural honey

Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down

Ossein and bones treated with acid

Tortoiseshell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared; waste and powder of these products

Cantharides; bile; glands and other animal products (not elsewhere specified or included) used in pharmaceutical products

Parings and similar waste of raw hides or skins; glue stock (not elsewhere specified or included)

Horsehair and horsehair waste, whether or not put up as a layer with or without supporting material

Natural sponges of animal origin

Animal products (not elsewhere specified or included) dead animals of chapter one of the HTSUS, unfit for human consumption

Tulip bulbs, dormant

Hyacinth bulbs, dormant

Lily bulbs, dormant

Narcissus bulbs, dormant

Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, (not elsewhere specified or included) dormant

Hyacinth bulbs, without soil attached, in growth or in flower

Unrooted cuttings and slips of live plants

Live orchid plants

Live mushroom spawn

Sweetheart, Spray and other Roses, fresh cut

Orchids, fresh cut

Chrysanthemums, fresh cut

Lilies (Lillium spp.), fresh cut

Anthuriums, Alstroemeria, Gypsophilia, Lilies, Snapdragons and flowers (not elsewhere specified or included) fresh cut

Cut flowers and flower buds, suitable for bouquets or ornamental purposes, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared

Mosses and lichens

Foliage, branches, and other parts of plants for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichens, dried or bleached

Foliage, branches, parts of plants and grasses, suitable for ornamental purposes, except mosses and lichen, other than fresh, bleached or dried

Sugar beet seeds of a kind used for sowing

White and ladino clover seeds of a kind used for sowing

Beet seed, other than sugar beet seed, of a kind used for sowing

Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers

Onion seeds of a kind used for sowing

Vegetable seeds of a kind used for sowing (not elsewhere specified or included)

Tree and shrub seeds of a kind used for sowing

Seeds, fruits and spores of a kind used for sowing (not elsewhere specified or included)

Hop cones, fresh or dried, neither ground, powdered nor in the form of pellets

Mint leaves, crude or not manufactured, of a kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes

Mint leaves, the kind used in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes

Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits) used in perfumery, pharmacy, insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried, chilled or frozen

Seaweeds and other algae, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground, fit for human consumption

Locust beans (carob)

Fruit stones and kernels (other than of apricot, peach or plum) and other vegetable products used primarily for human consumption (not elsewhere specified or included)

Gum Arabic

Turpentine gum (oleoresinous exudate from living trees)

Saps and extracts of hops

Ginseng and other substances having prophylactic or therapeutic properties

Vegetable saps and extracts (not elsewhere specified or included)

Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates

Agar-agar

Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds

Mucilages and thickeners derived from vegetable products other than locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds, and excluding agar-agar

Bamboos of a kind used primarily for plaiting

Willow (osier) of a kind used primarily for plaiting

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Lime bark, raffia, reeds, rushes, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, other vegetable materials (not elsewhere specified or included), used primarily for plaiting

Cotton linters

Piassava, couch-grass and other vegetable materials (not elsewhere specified or included), of a kind used primarily in brooms or brushes

Other vegetable materials (not elsewhere specified or included)

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 1905, containing over 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not put up for retail sale (not elsewhere specified or included)

Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares of heading 1905, containing over 65 per cent by weight of sugar but not over 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note two to chapter 17 of the

HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note seven of that chapter nor to General Note 15

HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note seven of that chapter nor to General Note 15 Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers’ wares, containing not over 25 per cent by weight of butterfat, not retail, described in additional U.S. note one to chapter 19 of the HTSUS, not subject to additional U.S. note three to that chapter nor to General Note 15

Bitters, not fit for use as beverages

Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80 per cent (not elsewhere specified or included)

Salt and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anti-caking or free-flowing agents; sea water

Portland cement (other than white cement), whether or not coloured

Mannitol

D-glucitol (Sorbitol)

Glycerol

D-Arabinose

Other sugars (not elsewhere specified or included) excluding D-Arabinose

Paints and varnishes based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers (not elsewhere specified or included) in a nonaqueous medium

Nonrefractory surfacing preparations for facades, indoor walls, floors, ceilings or the like, not based on rubber

Printing ink, not black, not solid

Essential oils of orange, lemon, citrus fruit (not elsewhere specified or included), mints other than peppermint, eucalyptus, orris

Resinoids

Extracted oleoresins consisting essentially of nonvolatile components of the natural raw plant

Concentrates of essential oils; terpenic by-product of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates and solutions of essential oils

Mixtures of odoriferous substances, mixtures with a basis of these substances, used in the food or drink industries, not containing alcohol

Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, not over 20 per cent alcohol by weight

Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, with 20 per cent to 50 per cent alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage

Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, over 50 per cent alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage

Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, over 50 per cent alcohol by weight, requiring only the addition of ethyl alcohol or water to be a beverage Mixtures of or with a basis of odoriferous substances, used in the food or drink industries, over 20 per cent of alcohol by weight (not elsewhere specified or included)

Perfumes and toilet waters containing alcohol

Lip make-up preparations

Eye make-up preparations

Manicure or pedicure preparations

Preparations for use on the hair (not elsewhere specified or included)

Candles, tapers and the like

Egg albumin, dried

Albumins, albuminates and other albumin derivatives (not elsewhere specified or included)

Inedible gelatin and animal glue valued at $0.88/kg or more

Gelatin sheets and derivatives (not elsewhere specified or included) isinglass; other glues of animal origin (not elsewhere specified or included)

Protein isolates

Dextrins and other modified starches

Glues based on starches, on dextrins or on other modified starches

Additives for lubricating oils containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals

Stearic acid, oleic acid and tall oil fatty acids

Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining derived from coconut, palm-kernel or palm oil

Industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids or acid oils from refining (not elsewhere specified or included)

Industrial fatty alcohols, other than oleyl, derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin

Industrial fatty alcohols other than derived from fatty substances of animal or vegetable origin

Sorbitol other than that of subheading

Mixtures of two or more inorganic compounds (not elsewhere specified or included)

Mixtures of two or more inorganic compounds (not elsewhere specified or included) Mixtures of halogenated hydrocarbons (not elsewhere specified or included)

Chemical products and preparations and residual products of the chemical or allied industries (not elsewhere specified or included)

Poly (lactic acid)

Other polyesters (not elsewhere specified or included), saturated, in primary forms

Vinyl tile floor coverings

Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, in rolls not exceeding 20 cm wide, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains

Self-adhesive plates, sheets and other flat shapes, of plastics, not having a light-reflecting surface produced by glass grains (not elsewhere specified or included)

Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, noncellular, not reinforced or combined with other materials, of polymers of propylene

Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, cellular, of plastics (not elsewhere specified or included)

Nonadhesive plates, sheets, film, foil and strip, nonflexible (not elsewhere specified or included) of noncellular plastics

Other boxes, cases, crates and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics

Sacks and bags (including cones) for the conveyance or packing of goods, of polymers of ethylene

Carboys, bottles, flasks and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods, of plastics

Stoppers, lids, caps and other closures, of plastics

Plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls, creamers, gravy boats, serving dishes and platters, of plastics

Tableware and kitchenware articles (not elsewhere specified or included), of plastics

Household articles and toilet articles (not elsewhere specified or included) of plastics

Plastic office or school supplies

Plastic handles and knobs for furniture, coachwork or the like

Fittings for furniture, coachwork or the like, other than handles and knobs, of plastics

Statuettes and other ornamental articles, of plastics

Other articles of plastic (not elsewhere specified or included)

Gaskets, washers and other seals, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, not for use in automotive goods in chapter 87 of the HTSUS

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Caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, of noncellular vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber

Articles made of noncellular vulcanized natural rubber, not used as vibration control goods in vehicles of headings 8701 through 8705 (not elsewhere specified or included)

Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding eight kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), not pre-tanned

Whole raw hides and skins of bovine or equine animals (not exceeding eight kg when dried, 10 kg when dry-salted or 16 kg when fresh, wet-salted or otherwise preserved), of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, upper and lining (not elsewhere specified or included)

Whole raw bovine hides and skins, of a weight over 16 kg, of a unit surface area not exceeding 2.6 m2, pre-tanned but not further prepared, upper and lining

Raw bovine hides and skins (other than whole), pre-tanned (other than vegetable pre-tanned) but not further prepared

Raw hides and skins of reptiles, pre-tanned other than vegetable pre-tanned but not further prepared

Dog leashes, collars, muzzles, harnesses and similar dog equipment, of any material

Saddlery and harnesses for animals (not elsewhere specified or included), including traces, leads, knee pads, muzzles, saddle cloths and bags and the like, of any material

Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases and similar containers, with outer surface of plastics

Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials of man-made fibres

Trunks, suitcases, vanity and attache cases, occupational luggage and similar containers, with outer surface of textile materials (not elsewhere specified or included)

Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of cotton, not of pile or tufted construction

Travel, sports and similar bags with outer surface of textile materials of manmade fibres

Musical instrument cases, with outer surface of plastic sheeting or of textile materials

Bags, cases and similar containers with outer surface of sheeting of plastic materials, not containers for CDs or cassettes, nor for CD or cassette players

Cases, bags and similar containers (not elsewhere specified or included) of materials other than leather, sheeting of plastics, textile materials, vulcanized fibre or paperboard, wholly or mainly covered with paper, of plastics

Cases, bags and similar containers (not elsewhere specified or included) with outer surface of vulcanized fibre or of paperboard

Gloves, mittens and mitts of leather or of composition leather (not elsewhere specified or included), not lined, for persons other than men

Belts and bandoliers with or without buckles, of leather or of composition leather

Articles of leather or of composition leather (not elsewhere specified or included), excluding reptile leather

Heads, tails, paws and other pieces or cuttings of raw fur skins, suitable for furriers’ use

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories of furskins

Nonconiferous fuel wood, in logs, in billets, in twigs, in faggots or similar forms

Wood charcoal (including shell or nut charcoal), whether or not agglomerated, other than of bamboo or shell or nut

Nonconiferous wood (not elsewhere specified or included), sawn or chipped lengthwise, sliced or peeled, over six mm thick

Coniferous veneer sheets and sheets for plywood and coniferous wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, not over six mm thick

Standard wood mouldings of pine (Pinus spp.), continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends

Coniferous wood mouldings, other than standard type, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends

Coniferous wood, other than siding, flooring, mouldings or dowel rod, continuously shaped along any of its edges or faces but not on its ends

Other nonconiferous wood, whether or not continuously shaped along its edges or faces but not its ends

Particle board and similar board of wood, other than waferboard

MDF, over five mm but not over nine mm thick, for construction, laminated and not for construction (not elsewhere specified or included)

Fiberboard over nine mm thick, edgeworked continuously, laminated, for construction uses, additionally tongued, grooved or rabbetted continuously, for construction uses (not elsewhere specified or included)

Fiberboard (not elsewhere specified or included) over nine mm thick

Plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo

Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, of bamboo, other than plywood

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, Spanish cedar or walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over 3.6 mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not with mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent, not over 1.2 m in width and 2.2 in length

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood outer ply, not mahogany face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent (not elsewhere specified or included)

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood (not elsewhere specified or included) for at least one outer ply, with face ply (not elsewhere specified or included) not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, with certain specified tropical wood outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, tropical wood (not elsewhere specified or included) for at least one outer ply, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, walnut face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood excluding walnut and birch, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, outer ply of specified nonconiferous wood including birch and walnut, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, Spanish cedar face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply (not elsewhere specified or included), not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood sheets not over six mm thick, outer ply of nonconiferous wood not specified under subheading 4412.33, face ply (not elsewhere specified or included), surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood of wood sheets, not over six mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply of Parana pine, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood of wood sheets, not over six mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, European red pine face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood of wood sheets, not over six mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood, with face ply (not elsewhere specified or included), not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood of wood sheets, not over six mm thick each, with outer plies of coniferous wood (not elsewhere specified or included) surface covered beyond clear or transparent (not elsewhere specified or included)

Laminated veneered lumber with at least one outer ply of tropical wood or nonconiferous wood

Laminated veneered lumber with both outer plies of coniferous wood

Plywood (not elsewhere specified or included) with at least one tropical outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood (not elsewhere specified or included) with at least one tropical outer ply, not with birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood (not elsewhere specified or included) with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, birch face ply, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Blockboard, laminboard and battenboard other than plywood (not elsewhere specified or included) with at least one nonconiferous outer ply

Plywood and veneered or similar laminated wood panels, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, containing at least one layer of particle board

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, with at least one outer ply of tropical wood (not elsewhere specified or included)

Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one nonconiferous outer ply, at least one layer of particle board

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, not with birch face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Veneered panels and similar laminated wood, not plywood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with at least one outer ply of nonconiferous wood (not elsewhere specified or included)

Plywood, veneered panels or similar laminated wood, other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, containing at least one layer of particle board

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, Parana pine face ply, not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, face ply (not elsewhere specified or included), not with particle board, not surface covered beyond clear or transparent

Plywood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood, not with particle board, surface covered beyond clear or transparent

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Veneered panels and similar laminated wood other than of blockboard, laminboard or battenboard, with two outer plies of coniferous wood (not elsewhere specified or included)

Wooden frames for paintings, photographs, mirrors or similar objects, not of tropical wood

Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, of tropical wood

Doors, their frames and thresholds, not French, not of tropical wood

Wooden statuettes and other wood ornaments, not of tropical wood

Pickets, palings, posts and rails, sawn, of wood other than bamboo; assembled fence sections of wood other than bamboo

Edge-glued lumber of wood other than bamboo

Other articles (not elsewhere specified or included), of wood other than bamboo, including pencil slats and gates for confining children or pets

Chemical woodpulp, dissolving grades

Writing and cover paper, weighing 40 g/m2 or more but not more than 150 g/m2, not over 10 per cent total by weight of fibres obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in rolls exceeding 15 cm in width

Toilet or facial tissue stock, towel or napkin stock and similar paper used for household or sanitary purposes, in rolls or sheets not of cellulose wadding

Paper and paperboard used for graphic purposes, coated with inorganic substance, containing more than 10 per cent by weight of fibres obtained by a mechanical or chemi-mechanical process, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other

Multi-ply paper and paperboard (not elsewhere specified or included) coated with kaolin or other inorganic substances, weighing more than 150 g/m2, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other

Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, 0.3mm or more in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15 cm on the other

Bleached paper and paperboard, coated, impregnated or covered with plastics, weighing more than 150 g/m2, less than 0.3 mm in thickness, in strips or rolls over 15 cm wide or in rectangular sheets exceeding 36 cm on one side and 15cm on the other

Cigarette paper in the form of booklets or tubes

Wallpaper and similar wallcoverings of paper, coated or covered on the face side with a layer of plastics

Envelopes of paper or paperboard

Tablecloths and table napkins of paper pulp, paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibre

Bedsheets and similar household, sanitary or hospital articles of paper, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (not elsewhere specified or included)

Cartons, boxes and cases of corrugated paper or paperboard

Sacks and bags (not elsewhere specified or included) including cones, of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres

Packing containers (not elsewhere specified or included) of paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres

Diaries, notebooks and address books, bound; letter and memorandum pads and similar articles, of paper or paperboard

Binders (other than book covers), folders and file covers of paper or paperboard4821.90.40 Paper and paperboard labels, not printed (not elsewhere specified or included)

Trays, dishes, plates, cups and the like, of paper or paperboard

Molded or pressed articles of paper pulp

Articles of paper pulp (not elsewhere specified or included)

Coated paper or paperboard (not elsewhere specified or included)

Articles of paper pulp, paper, paperboard, cellulose wadding or webs of cellulose fibres (not elsewhere specified or included)

Transfers (decalcomanias), not vitrifiable

Pictures, designs and photographs, excluding lithographs on paper or paperboard, printed not over 20 years at time of importation

Raw silk (not thrown)

Silk waste (including cocoons unsuitable for reeling, yarn waste and garnetted stock), carded or combed

Wool, excluding unimproved, finer than 46s, greasy, shorn, not carded or combed

Waste, other than noils, of wool or of fine animal hair, including yarn waste but excluding garnetted stock

Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length under 19.05 mm (3/4 inch), harsh or rough

Cotton, not carded or combed, having a staple length of 34.925 mm or more (not elsewhere specified or included)

Cotton yarn waste (including thread waste)

Cotton garnetted stock

Cotton waste, other than yarn waste and garnetted stock (not elsewhere specified or included)

Woven fabrics containing over 85 per cent or more by weight of textured polyester filaments, dyed (not elsewhere specified or included)

Yarn (other than sewing thread) of synthetic staple fibres, containing 85 per cent or more by weight of such fibres, put up for retail sale

Woven fabrics containing 85 per cent or more by weight of polyester staple fibres, other than unbleached or bleached

Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated

Nonwovens, of man-made filaments, weighing more than 70 but not more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated

Nonwovens (except laminated), of man-made filaments, weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered

Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments), weighing more than 25 but not more than 70 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated

Nonwovens (not of man-made filaments not elsewhere specified or included) weighing more than 150 g/m2, whether or not impregnated, coated or covered but not laminated

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Twine, cordage, rope and cables of synthetic fibres, other than of polyethylene or polypropylene (not elsewhere specified or included)

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, tufted, whether or not made up, of man-made textile materials (not nylon or other polyamides), not hand-hooked

Narrow woven fabrics (other than ribbons), not pile, of man-made fibres, not containing by weight 5 per cent or more of elastomeric yarn or rubber

Textile fabrics of man-made fibres, impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics (not elsewhere specified or included) not containing over 70 per cent by weight of rubber or plastics

Textile fabrics (not elsewhere specified or included) impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics other than vinyl chloride or polyurethane, other than those of heading 5902

Textile fabrics otherwise impregnated, coated or covered, and painted canvas being theatrical scenery, back-cloths or the like, of man-made fibres

Textile products and articles, of a kind used in machinery or plants for technical uses, specified in note seven to chapter 59 of the HTSUS (not elsewhere specified or included)

Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, whether unbleached or bleached (not elsewhere specified or included)

Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, dyed (not elsewhere specified or included)

Knitted or crocheted fabrics of synthetic fibers, of yarns of different colours (not elsewhere specified or included)

Women’s or girls’ dresses, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibers (not elsewhere specified or included)

Women’s or girls’ trousers, breeches and shorts, knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibres (not elsewhere specified or included)

T-shirts, singlets, tank tops and similar garments, knitted or crocheted, of cotton

Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of cotton (not elsewhere specified or included)

Sweaters, pullovers and similar articles, knitted or crocheted, of manmade fibres (not elsewhere specified or included)

Gloves, mittens and mitts (excluding those designed for use in sports), knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibres, containing under 23 per cent by weight of wool or fine animal hair, without fourchettes

Men’s or boys’ anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, containing 15 per cent or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear

Men’s or boys’ padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of manmade fibers, not containing 15 per cent or more by weight of down or waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear

Women’s or girls’ overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks and similar coats, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, containing 15 per cent or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage

Women’s or girls’ anoraks, windbreakers and like articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, containing 15 per cent or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear

Women’s or girls’ padded, sleeveless jackets, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibers, not containing 15 per cent or more by weight of down and waterfowl plumage, other than recreational performance outerwear

Men’s or boys’ suits of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted (not elsewhere specified or included)

Men’s or boys’ suit-type jackets and blazers, of worsted wool fabric, made of wool yarn having an average fibre diameter of 18.5 microns or less, not knitted or crocheted

Men’s or boys’ suit-type jackets and blazers, of wool or fine animal hair, not knitted or crocheted

Men’s or boys’ trousers and breeches, other than of heading 6203.41.25 (not elsewhere specified or included) other than recreational performance outerwear

Women’s or girls’ dresses, not knitted or crocheted, of synthetic fibres (not elsewhere specified or included)

Women’s or girls’ dresses, not knitted or crocheted, containing 70 per cent or more by weight of silk or silk waste

Men’s or boys’ overcoats, carcoats, capes, cloaks, anoraks, windbreakers and similar articles, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics material

Men’s or boys’ garments (not elsewhere specified or included) of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear

Women’s or girls’ garments (not elsewhere specified or included) of fabric of headings 5903, 5906 or 5907, not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, other than with an outer surface impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with rubber or plastics, other than recreational performance outerwear

Men’s or boys’ track suits or other garments (not elsewhere specified or included) not knitted or crocheted, of cotton, other than recreational performance outerwear

Men’s or boys’ track suits or other garments (not elsewhere specified or included) not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, other than recreational performance outerwear

Women’s or girls’ track suits or other garments (not elsewhere specified or included) not knitted or crocheted, of man-made fibres, other than recreational performance outerwear

Curtains (including drapes), interior blinds and valances (not elsewhere specified or included) of synthetic fibres, not knitted or crocheted

Other sacks and bags for packing goods, of man-made textile materials (not flexible intermediate bulk containers), of polyethylene or polypropylene strip or the like

Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of synthetic fibres

Tarpaulins, awnings and sunblinds, of textile materials other than cotton or synthetic fibres

National flags and other made-up articles of textile materials (not elsewhere specified or included)

Footwear with outer soles of rubber, plastics or composition leather and uppers of leather, covering the ankle, not welt, for persons other than men, youths and boys

Hats and headgear, of man-made fibres, knitted or crocheted or made up from knitted or crocheted fabrics, not in part of braid

Safety headgear, other than of reinforced or laminated plastics, whether or not lined or trimmed

Wigs (partial), false beards, eyebrows and the like, of synthetic textile materials

Panels, boards, sheets, tiles and similar articles of plaster or compositions based on plaster, not ornamented, faced or reinforced with paper or paperboard only

Articles of cement (other than tiles, flagstones, bricks and similar articles), of concrete or artificial stone (not elsewhere specified or included)

Glass carboys, bottles, jars, pots, flasks and other containers for the conveyance and packing of goods (with or without closures) and preserving jars (not elsewhere specified or included)

Glassware for toilet, office, indoor decoration or similar purposes (not elsewhere specified or included) not

cut or engraved, valued at over five dollars each

cut or engraved, valued at over five dollars each Nonindustrial diamonds, worked, but not mounted or set

Silver (including silver plate with gold or platinum), semimanufactured, rectangular or near rectangular shapes, containing 99.5 per cent or more by weight of silver, marked only by weight, purity or other identifying information

Silver articles of jewelry and parts thereof (not elsewhere specified or included) valued at over $18 per dozen pieces or parts

Gold necklaces and neck chains (other than of rope or mixed links)

Precious metal (other than silver) articles of jewelry and parts thereof, whether or not plated or clad with precious metal (not elsewhere specified or included)

Imitation jewelry (other than toy jewelry and rope, curb, cable, chain and similar articles produced in continuous lengths), of base metal (whether or not plated with precious metal not elsewhere specified or included)

Coin (other than gold coin), not being legal tender

Ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore

Refined lead, unwrought

Cermets (including waste and scrap) and articles thereof

Mattocks, picks, hoes and rakes and base metal parts thereof

Circular saw blades (including slitting or slotting saw blades), with working part of steel

Chain saw blades and base metal parts thereof (not elsewhere specified or included)

Pliers (including cutting pliers but not slip joint pliers), pincers and similar tools

Metal cutting shears and similar tools; base metal parts thereof

Hand-operated non-adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof

Hand-operated adjustable spanners and wrenches; base metal parts thereof

Socket wrenches, with or without handles, drives and extensions; base metal parts thereof

Hammers and sledge hammers, with heads not over 1.5 kg each; base metal parts thereof

Base metal (not elsewhere specified or included) hand tools (other than household); base metal parts thereof

Tools of two or more of headings 8202 to 8205, put up in sets for retail sale

Cermet plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted

Base metal razors

Base metal parts of padlocks, other locks, and clasps and frames with clasps incorporating locks

Base metal armoured or reinforced safes, strong-boxes and doors and safe deposit lockers for strong rooms, cash or deed boxes and the like; base metal parts thereof

Base metal statuettes and other ornaments, not plated with precious metal; base metal parts thereof

Hydraulic turbines and water wheels of a power not exceeding 1,000 kW

Turbocharger and supercharger air compressors

Refrigerating or freezing display counters, cabinets, showcases and similar refrigerating or freezing furniture

Refrigerating or freezing equipment (not elsewhere specified or included)

Distilling or rectifying plant, not used for domestic purposes

Industrial machinery, plant or equipment for the treatment of materials, by process involving a change in temperature (not elsewhere specified or included)

Parts for filtering or purifying machinery or apparatus for liquids or gases

Machinery for filling, closing, sealing, capsuling or labelling bottles, cans, boxes or other containers; machinery for aerating beverages (not elsewhere specified or included)

5:04 U.S. not extending CUSMA trade deal

Packing or wrapping machinery (not elsewhere specified or included)

Parts of packing or wrapping machinery (not elsewhere specified or included)

Sand-blasting machines

Steam-blasting machines and similar jet-projecting machines, other than sand blasting machines (not elsewhere specified or included)

Derricks, cranes and other lifting machinery (not elsewhere specified or included) self-propelled, on tires

Machines for cleaning, sorting or grading eggs, fruit or other agricultural produce

Brewery machinery (not elsewhere specified or included)

Bookbinding machinery, including book-sewing machines

Printing plates

Parts for printing machinery other than textile printing machinery

Machines for mixing, kneading, crushing, grinding, screening, sifting, homogenizing, emulsifying or stirring (not elsewhere specified or included)

Vacuum cleaners with self-contained electric motor, other than of a power not exceeding 1,500 W and having a dust bag or other receptacle capacity not exceeding 20 l

Smartphones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks

Base stations

Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus

Other parts of products of heading 8517, other than aerials and aerial reflectors and their parts

Video recording or reproducing apparatus, other than magnetic tape-type

Recorded optical media, for reproducing representations of instructions, data, sound and image, recorded machine-readable binary form, for ADP

Recorded optical media (not elsewhere specified or included)

Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices

Semiconductor media, smart cards

Transmission apparatus for television (not elsewhere specified or included)

Transmission apparatus for radiobroadcasting

High-speed television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders

Other television cameras, studio type, other than shoulder-carried or other portable cameras, other than high-speed, radiation-hardened or night vision

Other television cameras (not elsewhere specified or included) other than high speed, radiation-hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision

Other digital still-image video cameras, other than high speed, radiation hardened or radiation-tolerant or night vision

Television cameras, digital cameras and video camera recorders (not elsewhere specified or included) other than high speed, radiation-hardened or night vision

Radar apparatus

Radio navigational aid apparatus, other than radar

Radio remote control apparatus, other than for video game consoles

Other monitors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data-processing machine of heading 8471

Colour video monitors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player, not subject to U.S. note 13 to chapter 85 of the HTSUS

Projectors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471

Colour video projectors with flat panel screen, video display diagonal not over 34.29 cm, not incorporating VCR or player

Radar, radio navigational aid and radio remote control antennas and antenna reflectors; parts suitable for use therewith

Other antennas and antenna reflectors of all kinds; parts suitable for use therewith 8529.90.13

Printed circuit assemblies for television apparatus (not elsewhere specified or included)

Printed circuit assemblies which are subassemblies of radar, radio navigational aid or remote-control apparatus, of two or more parts joined together

Other printed circuit assemblies suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 to 8528 (not elsewhere specified or included)

Other parts of television cameras (not elsewhere specified or included)

Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the apparatus of headings 8524 and 8527 (except television apparatus or cellular phones), (not elsewhere specified or included)

Printed circuits, without elements (other than connecting elements) fitted thereon

Other boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases, equipped with two or more apparatus for electric control, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V (not elsewhere specified or included)

Other electrical machines and apparatus, having individual functions (not elsewhere specified or included)

Insulated electric conductors (not elsewhere specified or included) of copper, for a voltage not exceeding 1,000 V, not fitted with connectors

Optical fibre cables made up of individually sheathed fibres

Motorcycles (including mopeds) and cycles, fitted with a reciprocating internal-combustion piston engine of a cylinder capacity over 800 cc

Floating docks

Vessels (including lifeboats other than row boats), (not elsewhere specified or included)

Floating structures (not elsewhere specified or included) such as rafts other than inflatable rafts, tanks, cofferdams, landing stages, buoys and beacons

10:28 US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra on Trump’s latest threats over wildfire smoke