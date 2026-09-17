‘Freedom Convoy’ leader can’t travel abroad while on house arrest: judge

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An Ontario judge has denied a request from Tamara Lich, one of the key organizers of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa, to travel abroad as part of her work with Rebel News.

Lich was found guilty of mischief last October for her role in the protest, which blockaded downtown Ottawa around Parliament Hill for nearly a month.

She was sentenced to 12 months of house arrest, including a curfew, as well as 100 hours of community service.

In July, Lich applied to the court for permission to travel internationally to facilitate her work with Rebel News.

That work would include an interview in Arizona for a documentary, a future book tour and speaking appearances, and a Caribbean cruise being hosted by Rebel that serves as an annual fundraiser for the organization.

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Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey noted in her decision that while Lich has abided by the conditions of her sentence so far, the material circumstances of her situation haven’t changed and denying the travel request would not jeopardize her employment.

The judge said it’s important to note that Lich was sentenced to jail time, but the court allowed her to serve that sentence in the community through house arrest.

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“In my view, the issue is whether granting the proposed variation would undermine the punitive and denunciatory character of the sentence, which the court found was required, given the findings of fact, the magnitude of the mischief and the effects of that mischief on the residents of downtown Ottawa,” Perkins-McVey said.

The judge also said if Lich were to breach the conditions of her travel while abroad, there would be legal questions about the court’s jurisdiction and enforcement capacity.

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Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said the decision was “very considered” and left the door open for Lich to continue travelling inside Canada. That travel was halted after her sentence supervisor asked the court for guidance on her travel requests.

Lich has successfully asked the court for permission to travel outside of Alberta for her work with Rebel News, and has travelled to other provinces 13 times so far.

That travel included a stop in Ottawa, where she attended the July 4 celebrations at the residence of U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra.

“This sentence, as it was imposed and the way it’s being applied now, is, I believe, a fair one and we have not appealed the sentence,” Greenspon said.

He added that Lich is continuing to appeal her conviction.

Lich did not appear in court in person. She joined via video link and appeared to be a passenger in a vehicle throughout the proceedings.

Perkins-McVey noted in the decision that Lich’s connection to the Freedom Convoy and her notoriety resulting from the mischief trial are part of a “substantial commercial relationship” between her and Rebel, which sells merchandise using her name and image.

Her first book is about her experience with the protest and she intends to release a sequel.

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“A substantial component of the proposed travel concerns promotion of Ms. Lich’s public identity, books, commentary and appearances arising from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ prosecution, conviction and conditional sentence,” the judge said in her decision.

Perkins-McVey also said the decision was not based on any disapproval of the views of Rebel News and added Lich is free to speak, write and criticize the court.