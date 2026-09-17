Three Nova Scotia communities to launch crime prevention projects

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The Nova Scotia government has announced it will use federal money to establish public safety projects aimed at preventing crime in three municipalities.

Provincial Justice Minister Scott Armstrong says the three communities will share $550,000 from Public Safety Canada to develop individual plans tailored to their local needs.

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The mayor of one of these towns says she’s hopeful the initiative will address serious safety issues that have been escalating in New Glasgow.

Nancy Dicks says she expects her community’s plan will be aimed at tackling complex issues like mental health, addiction, housing instability and poverty, among others.

The Town of New Glasgow passed a unanimous motion last month asking the province to shut down a 20-bed emergency homeless shelter, saying the facility is not addressing the needs of people experiencing homelessness and addiction.

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Dicks says the conversation with the provincial government about closing the shelter has only just begun.