Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary fire officials say landfill blaze could last months

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary landfill fire could continue to burn for “weeks, if not months”'
Calgary landfill fire could continue to burn for “weeks, if not months”
Calgary Fire Department crews have been on site at the ECCO Landfill fire for more than 10 days now and their battle could be a long way from over. Skylar Peters explains the new switch in tactics to control the prolonged blaze, and what the city plans to do with the costs of the firefight.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – A stubborn blaze that has been burning for the last 10 days at a Calgary landfill can cover multiple Canadian football fields and take months to fizzle out, the fire service said Wednesday.

Calgary fire Chief Steve Dongworth said the fire at the ECCO Recycling facility in the southeast part of the city has an estimated volume of one million cubic metres.

He said it can cover up to eight Canadian Football League fields.

The fire has also been difficult to tackle as it’s located in deep pockets, he said, and under a mountain of garbage.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Although we should be able to control smoke from the fire in the next few days, this incident could last weeks or even months until on-site fire risk is fully mitigated,” Dongworth said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters responded to the blaze at ECCO, a private landfill and recycling business, on Sept. 6.

The smoke billowing from the fire has become a nuisance for locals and has prompted a health advisory from the fire service.

One resident has said the smoke has triggered his daughter’s asthma and he is considering temporarily leaving the community.

Dongworth said the smoke is set to flare up as crews fight the blaze.

“Our immediate efforts remain focused on actions that reduce smoke impact on communities,” said Dongorth.

“This includes identifying hot spots, applying water where required and using soil to cap and smother remaining areas of fire.”

He said he appreciates the community for being patient.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices