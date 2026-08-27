U.S. ‘withdrawing’ demands on Canadian content, bilingual labelling: LeBlanc

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The U.S. has reversed its position on discoverability and bilingual labelling, U.S. Canada Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Thursday.

“Canada welcomes that the U.S. is now withdrawing its positions on discoverability and labelling and is confirming that measures to promote French language and Canadian culture will not be subject to future U.S. trade actions,” LeBlanc said.

Canada will look forward to “constructive U.S. clarifications on their other positions which would create the possibility of a mutually beneficial trade agreement that respects Canadian sovereignty,” he said.

A day after talks collapsed, Prime Minister Mark Carney said last-minute demands by the U.S. on the discoverability of Canadian content on streaming platform and bilingual labelling had emerged as a non-negotiable sticking point for Canada.

Canada welcomes that the U.S. is now withdrawing its positions on discoverability and labelling and is confirming that measures to promote French language and Canadian culture will not be subject to future U.S. trade actions. We look forward to further constructive U.S.… — Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) August 27, 2026

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On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump had denied making those demands.

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“I would never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I love French Canadians!”

2:03 Canadian seafood sector worried about counter-tariffs

Canadian businesses continue to weather Trump’s latest duties while they await the planned reprisal from Ottawa to take effect.

Canada removes seafood from planned counter-tariffs

Late Wednesday evening, Finance Canada issued a statement saying it had been receiving feedback from Canadian industries and is making some adjustments to the list of counter-tariffs.

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Canada’s response, spelled out on Tuesday, includes raising tariffs on American steel and aluminum products from 25 to 50 per cent.

2:19 Canada, U.S. harden tariff stances

The federal government will also impose tariffs ranging from 15 to 50 per cent on hundreds of other U.S. exports, including clothing and apparel, appliances, and dairy products.

In this case, the statement said that to protect against broader economic harm, seafood and fish products have been removed from the list, but no further details were released.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has stated on several occasions that if there is further Canadian retaliation, the Trump administration will not sit idly by and take it.

–with files from Canadian Press