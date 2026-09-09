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Canada

Woman taken to hospital after Toronto crash involving cyclist and driver

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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A female cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road around 9:20 a.m. to respond to the collision.

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Investigators said the cyclist and the driver collided, and the driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics said the woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue East were briefly closed after the collision but have reopened.

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