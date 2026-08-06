SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Belcarra Park wildfire latest: Evacuation alert and order lifted

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Belcarra Park wildfire prompts evacuation alert'
Belcarra Park wildfire prompts evacuation alert
Firefighters continue to attack the wildfire that broke out in Belcarra Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The wildfire that broke out in Belcarra Park, near Port Moody and Anmore, B.C., remains at 1.5 hectares on Thursday morning, but it is now being held.

The fire was sparked near the Sugar Mountain Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

Two properties on Fern Drive in Anmore were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon as a precaution, according to Metro Vancouver.

The fire also prompted an evacuation alert for 35 properties in the village of Anmore, but both the order and alert were lifted on Thursday afternoon.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Buntzen Lake recreation area remains closed until further notice.

At this time, the fire is not expected to spread beyond the current containment lines, according to Metro Vancouver.

Crews will remain on site throughout the day to extinguish hotspots and ensure the fire is fully secured.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but BC Hydro said crews have already made some progress in replacing the electrical infrastructure and the line is de-energized. There were no power outages as a result of the fire.

“The Village has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to help support the emergency response, and our staff are working to provide support to the community as needed,” Anmore’s acting mayor, Doug Richardson, said in a notice to the community Wednesday night.

“I greatly appreciate the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department, Port Moody Fire Department, Metro Vancouver fire and emergency response staff, including the helicopters, and Coquitlam Search and Rescue who quickly showed up to help with the response.

“I also thank our Village staff, who quickly and efficiently implemented the EOC and issued the Evacuation Alert.”

More to come.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices