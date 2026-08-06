Belcarra Park wildfire latest: Evacuation alert and order lifted

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The wildfire that broke out in Belcarra Park, near Port Moody and Anmore, B.C., remains at 1.5 hectares on Thursday morning, but it is now being held.

The fire was sparked near the Sugar Mountain Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

Two properties on Fern Drive in Anmore were evacuated on Wednesday afternoon as a precaution, according to Metro Vancouver.

The fire also prompted an evacuation alert for 35 properties in the village of Anmore, but both the order and alert were lifted on Thursday afternoon.

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Buntzen Lake recreation area remains closed until further notice.

At this time, the fire is not expected to spread beyond the current containment lines, according to Metro Vancouver.

Crews will remain on site throughout the day to extinguish hotspots and ensure the fire is fully secured.

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The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but BC Hydro said crews have already made some progress in replacing the electrical infrastructure and the line is de-energized. There were no power outages as a result of the fire.

“The Village has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to help support the emergency response, and our staff are working to provide support to the community as needed,” Anmore’s acting mayor, Doug Richardson, said in a notice to the community Wednesday night.

“I greatly appreciate the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department, Port Moody Fire Department, Metro Vancouver fire and emergency response staff, including the helicopters, and Coquitlam Search and Rescue who quickly showed up to help with the response.

“I also thank our Village staff, who quickly and efficiently implemented the EOC and issued the Evacuation Alert.”

More to come.