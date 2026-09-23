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Fire

Roads reopen after fire in Toronto’s east end

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 11:47 am
1 min read
Police and firefighters on the scene of a blaze at Carlaw Ave. and Eastern Ave. View image in full screen
Police and firefighters on the scene of a blaze at Carlaw Ave. and Eastern Ave. Global News
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Roads in Toronto’s east end have reopened after an early morning fire forced them to close.

Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters and police were called to the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues for reports of a fire.

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Toronto Fire was able to put the fire out, and nobody was injured. Police said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Carlaw was initially closed while emergency services managed the scene, but it has since reopened.

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