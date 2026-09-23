Roads reopen after fire in Toronto’s east end

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Roads in Toronto’s east end have reopened after an early morning fire forced them to close.

Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters and police were called to the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues for reports of a fire.

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Toronto Fire was able to put the fire out, and nobody was injured. Police said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Carlaw was initially closed while emergency services managed the scene, but it has since reopened.