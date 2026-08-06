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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 3:36 pm

    Fuc off

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Fire

Evacuation order expanded, new alert issued for the Quilpituk Creek wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 1:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quilpituk Creek fire evacuation zone expands'
Quilpituk Creek fire evacuation zone expands
Dozens of more homes in the Westside Road corridor have been added to the evacuation alert, over fears the wind could pick up and cause the Quilpituk Creek fire to flare up. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
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An evacuation order has been expanded and a new evacuation alert has been issued in the Kelowna area due to the Quilpituk Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service currently lists the fire as out of control and approximately 1,139 hectares in size.

The order has been issued for properties in the Shelter Cove, Secret Point and Cinnabar Creek areas.

This area was previously under an evacuation alert and Central Okanagan Emergency Management warned on Wednesday night that the alert may become an order.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately to keep safe. The evacuation route is south on Westside Road.

The following addresses are included in this evacuation order.

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  • 3545, 3595, 3625, 3645, 3677, 3707, 3723, 3737, 3751, 3765, 3777, 3850, 3985, 4017, 4029, 4049, 4069, 4129, 4163, 4200, 4215, 4400, 4401, and 4625 Westside Road

The Quilpituk Creek fire is currently measured at 1,139 hectares.

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An evacuation alert has also been issued for properties south of Cinnabar Creek, including the Wilson’s Landing area and west rural areas.

The following addresses are included in this evacuation alert:

  • 1750 N Westside Road to 3523 N Westside Road
  • Bald Range Creek
  • Bear Creek Road, north and west of existing gravel pit
  • Canon Creek
  • Jenny Creek Road
  • Lake Okanagan Resort
  • Westside Place
  • Wilsons Landing (Bancroft Rd, Browse Rd, Banff Rd, Bolton Rd, Baird Rd)

The alert does not include the identified parcel east of Bald Range Creek (District Lot 4236) because this property is already under evacuation order.

Central Okanagan Emergency Management says the evacuation orders affecting 2,648 properties and evacuation alerts affecting 321 properties in the Quilpituk Creek wildfire area remain in place overnight Thursday.

Firefighters, heavy equipment operators, structure protection personnel and aerial resources continued working on the fire throughout the day on Thursday.

Crews are establishing hoselay systems for water delivery, assessing and removing dangerous trees, strengthening control lines and supporting structure protection efforts around affected communities.

Widespread smoke in the area helped moderate fire behaviour on Thursday, limiting activity across much of the fire. However, changing weather conditions remain possible, and increases in fire activity are expected if winds pick up, smoke clears and temperatures rise as forecasted.

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