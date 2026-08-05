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Fire

No change in evacuation orders, alerts for fire on west side of Okanagan Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 6:29 pm
1 min read
A helicopter conducting night operations prepares to drop water on the Quilpituk Creek wildfire burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, August 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A helicopter conducting night operations prepares to drop water on the Quilpituk Creek wildfire burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, August 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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There is no change on Wednesday for evacuation orders or alerts related to the Quilpituk Creek wildfire in the Okanagan.

Central Okanagan Emergency Management said the evacuation orders for the 2,223 properties and evacuation alerts for 425 properties in the wildfire area will remain in place on Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service currently lists the Quilpituk Creek Wildfire at 742 hectares and out of control. While the fire continues to grow, it is spreading upslope and to the northwest, away from nearby communities at this time.

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In an update provided on Wednesday morning, the wildfire service said crews worked through the night, using helicopters equipped with night vision technology to cool hot spots and limit fire growth.

On Wednesday, firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft continued building and strengthening control lines, removing hazardous trees and directly attacking the fire along its edges.

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The fire activity is currently low to moderate, but it is smouldering and there is surface fire behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke drifts down to BC’s south coast'
Wildfire smoke drifts down to BC’s south coast

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