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Fire

Bradley Creek wildfire fight threatened by wind with hot, dry conditions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Latest on the Bradley Creek wildfire'
Latest on the Bradley Creek wildfire
WATCH: Darya Zargar has the latest on the Bradley Creek wildfire near Vernon as we head into the weekend. Officials are keeping an eye on the weather.
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Hot and dry conditions across B.C.’s Interior are keeping firefighters on high alert this weekend.

The Bradley Creek wildfire has not grown significantly over the past few days, but crews are still working to prevent flare-ups and keep the area safe as thousands of people remain out of their homes.

It is believed more than 200 homes and structures have been lost due to the Bradley Creek wildfire, which is still mapped at 2,853 hectares. About 30 homes belong to Okanagan Indian Band members.

B.C. Wildfire crews say hotspots are still active within the fire perimeter.

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Crews and structure protection teams are working around the clock, while tree fallers are removing dangerous trees along Highway 97, and contractors are working to repair BC Hydro infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'Winds threaten Bradley Creek wildfire progress'
Winds threaten Bradley Creek wildfire progress

In Vernon, more than 2,600 evacuees have now received support through Emergency Support Services.

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Smoke has helped moderate fire behaviour but is also creating new challenges for firefighters in the air.

“In terms of fire behaviour, it can aid in that effort, but for aviation resources, visibility is quite poor, so it’s unsafe for our aviation resources to fly and to operate,” Sarah Hill, a BC Wildfire information officer, said.

The BC Wildfire Service says that early Friday evening, the thermal trough will slide to the east of the fire zone and will generate increased gustiness and downslope winds. Winds may shift to northerly for a time.

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