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An explosion and large fire in Cape Breton have destroyed a multi-unit building and sent 14 people to hospital.

The fire broke out at around 6 a.m. in downtown Glace Bay, N.S., at a building containing a pizza restaurant and residential units upstairs.

As of 11 a.m., fire crews were still extinguishing the blaze at 130 Commercial St., according to officials. There was still a lot of smoke on scene and the building had collapsed, said Cape Breton Regional Municipality spokesperson Christina Lamey.

Lamey said there were about 30 units in the building, although it’s unclear how many residents were inside at the time.

“An explosion was reported by many witnesses to the scene and followed by a fire that swept through the building,” she said.

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“There were about 17 people injured of which 14 were taken to a Glace Bay Hospital and they were classified as minor injuries. And we at this time do not have a report of any fatalities.”

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Lamey said a section of downtown Glace Bay around Main, Commercial and Union streets is closed and is expected to remain closed for 72 hours “because of the amount of debris that needs to be removed from the site.”

A comfort centre has been set up at the nearby Glace Bay Miners Forum for anyone affected.

In a Facebook post, the Savoy Theatre — located next door to the fire — called it an “emotional time” for the community.

“Our thoughts first and foremost are with anyone effected at Pizza 67 and we hope that those that called the building home made it out safely,” the post read.

“The Savoy is okay. We know there is and will be more damage, but the local fire departments are doing everything they can to keep the Savoy and our neighbouring friends and businesses on Commercial Street safe and are minimizing any further damage.”

Sydney-Glace Bay MP Mike Kelloway thanked first responders in a social media post.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by this morning’s devastating fire and building collapse in Glace Bay,” he wrote.

“Glace Bay is a community that looks after its own, and I know that same spirit of compassion and support will be there for everyone impacted in the days ahead.”