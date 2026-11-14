‘Major’ fire tears through small town northwest of Edmonton

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At least three businesses were lost following a “major” fire that burned through the town centre in Mayerthorpe, Atla., the mayor said.

In a statement posted to social media, Mayor Allen (A.J.) Malcolm said his deepest sympathies were with everyone affected by the fire.

“These businesses are more than just buildings. They represent years of hard work, dedication, personal investment, and relationships built within our community. Behind every business are people, families, livelihoods, and dreams,” he said.

“Our downtown is an important part of who we are as a community. Seeing these businesses damaged and lost is difficult for all of us, and I know many residents are feeling a sense of sadness and loss today,” he continued.

Mayerthorpe is located approximately 120 km northwest of Edmonton.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning the town posted an advisory on social media asking residents to stay away from Main Street due to a “major structure fire” downtown.

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“Heavy smoke is present,” the advisory said.

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The town also asked residents to restrict water use for a 24-hour period.

Around noon Saturday, Lac Ste. Anne County said there was an active fire involving buildings along 50th Street.

View image in full screen Fire and emergency crews continued to work throughout the day Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Global News

“Heavy smoke is present in the vicinity. Those nearby are urged to limit outdoor exposure, keep windows and doors closed, and turn off air intakes if smoke is affecting your location,” the county said.

It asked the public to stay clear of the surrounding area to “ensure fire and emergency crews have unobstructed access.”

“[First responders’] rapid response and dedication to protecting lives and property are second to none. We ask everyone to support their efforts by staying well clear of the area,” Reeve Jurgen Preugschas said in a news release.

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According to the owner, a gym was one of the businesses lost in the fire.

According to social media posts, one of the town’s historic buildings, built in 1941 and serving as a local grocer, was also lost.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Mayerthorpe RCMP said the investigation was in its early stages and investigators are working to determine whether the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

Investigators are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact RCMP or local police.