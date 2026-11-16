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Canada

Infant among 3 dead in Burlington townhouse fire

By Staff Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 11:45 am
2 min read
Burlington fire View image in full screen
The scene of a house fire that has resulted in the deaths of three members of the same family. Two surviving family members remain in critical condition. Global News
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Two children, including a baby, and one adult have died from their injuries following a house fire in Burlington on Saturday.

It’s an incident that officials are calling a “tragic event,” as two other members from the same family remain in critical condition.

“We had a family of five … I’m very saddened to announce we’ve had some passing, ” said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg at a news conference Monday.

Emergency services were contacted around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Halton Regional Police said, to respond to reports of a fire within a residential unit at a townhouse complex located at 1300 Maple Crossing Blvd.

They said at the time that that three children and two adults, one male and one female, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One child is at least five years old and another is 12, police said. The third has been identified as a one-year-old baby.

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Pegg confirmed Monday that the man, the 12-year-old and the infant have died. The woman and the other child remain in critical condition.

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“Our continued thoughts and prayers are with those family members,” said Pegg.

He said the “scene portion” of the investigation has wrapped up, but forensic testing will be conducted next to determine the cause of the fire. Until those results are released to the public, Pegg said officials want to focus on safety messaging.

“We are heading into what historically across Ontario is our most dangerous time of year. As we get into the colder months … we see the highest increase in fire fatalities,” he said.

The public needs to ensure they test their smoke alarms, and to do so monthly, and to create a “home escape plan,” said Pegg.

“It’s the only thing that will save your family’s life,” he said.

“As a fire marshal, (fire) can literally happen to any of us, including myself, my family. My kids know exactly what to do in the event of an alarm going off, and I beg, I ask that everybody practice that with their family,” he said, adding there should be two ways out of each room and alternatives need to be discussed in advance.

Firefighters rushed into an “inferno” Saturday trying to rescue the family and risked their lives to do so, he said.

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Burlington fire crews were able to extinguish flames quickly and remove the victims from their homes, he said. The fire did not spread to any neighbouring homes.

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