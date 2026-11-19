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The community of Glace Bay, N.S. in Cape Breton is coming together to support people affected by a devastating fire and explosion on Commercial Street.

Donations are pouring in for the 24 residents left displaced, with some staying short-term at a Sydney, N.S. hotel.

The fire broke out at around 6 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown building containing a pizza restaurant and residential units upstairs.

Officials confirmed about 17 people were injured and 14 were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Thursday, heavy machinery was on scene sifting through the rubble at the site.

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Glace Bay-Dominion MLA John White says he’s spoken with the fire chief and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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“They’re being housed right now, and they’re the ones I’m kind of starting to focus on. Where are they? What’s their next step? That’s what I’m working on today,” said White.

He says he rushed back to the community from Halifax when he heard the news.

“When we go through any kind of traumatic event, we go back to the people we know and people who support us. And I think that’s what you’re seeing here,” he said.

The coordinator of the Glace Bay Food Bank says the response from the public has been overwhelming.

“I posted yesterday the needs of the clients, like, they’re going to need everything. They lost everything,” said Linda MacRae.

“Since I walked in here, it started at 8 o’clock and it’s been nonstop. The phone calls, the offers, the stuff coming in. And I know it’s not even finished yet. Unbelievable.”

Local resident, Flora Crocker, says the community always pulls together in times of need.

“This town has had a lot of heartache in its day with the mines and everything else. But a lot of people are heartbroken about this, too, because these people have nowhere to go now to live,” she said.