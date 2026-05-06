Canada’s booze bans led to 63 per cent fall in exports: U.S. industry body

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15 comments

  1. Sherry Telle
    May 6, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    No ban in Alberta, but many of us Albertans are boycotting US alcohol on our own, as well as US produce, orange juice, Kraft products, Uncle Bens, Amazon, Walmart, what ever we can boycott we do.

  2. Duke
    May 6, 2026 at 6:39 pm

    Where all these MAGA elbow down propping your cult leader? Come on loosers! Show the dictator your love!

  3. Gary
    May 6, 2026 at 5:34 pm

    All auto manufacturers will leave Canada. Metal makers will leave as well. In fact, any manufacturing industrial companies will follow. Who’s fault would be that? Trump? Nope!

  4. Try This
    May 6, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    Good. The US Tariffs, and threats of tariffs started this whole thing. We will remove the bans, and start buying US booze again, when there is a binding promise not to throw on tariffs. That would be part of the CUSMA negotiations. Ford is right. Smith and Carney are wrong. As this is the only way to get through to Trump, we need to keep it up until he agrees.
    Too many times TACO changes his mind.

  5. Johnny Walker
    May 6, 2026 at 4:25 pm

    Unfortunately, alcohol is a category #1 on the global addictive drug list with painkillers like oxycontin.
    So when you think about it, Ford was right to pour out that swamp swill on more than one level. We have better beer too.

  6. bob bobber
    May 6, 2026 at 4:17 pm

    As a nation, don’t we have a say over what products come in? If we don’t want US booze, that’s our right and the US needs to stop crying. We aren’t obligated to buy their goods.

  7. BCrack
    May 6, 2026 at 4:13 pm

    Love to see it

  8. Joseph E. Seagram
    May 6, 2026 at 4:10 pm

    @ Hiram: Who is “they?” The red neck drinkers or the bigwigs? Both?

  9. Hiram Walker
    May 6, 2026 at 4:01 pm

    Well if the industry bigwigs think a 63 % cut is bad, imagine if Smith cut off all the red necks in Red Deer as well ?
    They’d be phucked.

  10. John A. MacDonald
    May 6, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Finally the donald does something Canada can thank him for!
    We sobered up from that gut rot!
    Better than AA.

  11. Brian Jean
    May 6, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    Smith and Moe are still boozing it up. Figures.
    Check out Scott Moe’s driving record.

  12. Joe
    May 6, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    The numbers would have been much better had trump lover Governor smith of the separatists party of the wannabe 51 state would not have lied to Canadians about removing American booze from the shelves , but actually never stopped ordering it. Such a lying traitor to Canadians .

  13. Vern
    May 6, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    So perhaps tariffs aren’t the answer

  14. Ben
    May 6, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    The answer is “no” import of US alcohol until the US tariffs are removed. Quite simple really. The US can bully and have it’s usual whiny temper tantrums but we must stay Canada strong.

  15. Willow
    May 6, 2026 at 1:42 pm

    Sales of alcohol is down in Canada because of all the taxes that are on the products. When a case of beer and wine is over $60 or higher people can’t afford to drink alcohol on a regular basis

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Canada

Canada’s booze bans led to 63 per cent fall in exports: U.S. industry body

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 1:26 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves'
Carney defends premiers’ decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves
WATCH ABOVE: Carney defends premiers' decision to keep U.S. booze off shelves – Apr 23, 2026
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Canada’s provincial bans on U.S. booze led to a 63 per cent decline in U.S. alcohol exports to Canada last year, an industry body told the Trump administration on Wednesday, adding that the “trade friction” is causing job losses in the industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs have prompted retaliatory action, particularly from the European Union and Canada, which has hurt the U.S. alcohol industry, said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Even the threat of tariffs creates uncertainty, negatively impacting exports,” Swonger told the Section 301 Committee, an interagency body under the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Currently, all but two provinces — Alberta and Saskatchewan — have bans on the sale of U.S. booze. That has hurt U.S. alcohol exports to Canada, which declined by 63 per cent in 2025, Swonger said.

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The “ongoing trade frictions” have meant that U.S. distilleries lost 3.5 per cent of their workforce, nearly 1,000 jobs, from September 2024 to September 2025, Swonger told the committee.

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Speaking to reporters last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the U.S. side had expressed concern over “provincial actions, with respect to alcohol on the shelves.”

These are “trade irritants” for the American side as negotiations in the renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (CUSMA) near.

Click to play video: 'Some American booze returning to SAQ shelves'
Some American booze returning to SAQ shelves

Following Trump’s announcement of tariffs on Canada, several Canadian provinces decided to pull millions of dollars of U.S.-made alcohol off their shelves.

The U.S. government is taking note of Canada’s booze bans. In a report on foreign trade barriers released last month, the U.S. Trade Representative said the provincial bans were raising “serious concerns” in the Trump administration.

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The administration will continue to “press Canada” to remove these bans as CUSMA talks shape up, the USTR report said.

In a social media post last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford doubled down on his ban on American booze.

“I want to be clear: American alcohol will only go back on shelves when the U.S. removes its tariffs,” he said.

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