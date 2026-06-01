Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Geary Crescent residents survey damage following Friday blaze

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 8:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents survey damage following Geary Crescent fire'
Residents survey damage following Geary Crescent fire
WATCH: Residents survey damage following Geary Crescent fire
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The air on Geary Crescent still smells like smoke three days after an intense fire that claimed three houses and severely damaged two others on Friday.

The space where these homes once stood is fenced off and filled with debris.

Resident Amy Arcano surveyed her house and the surrounding area. The heat from the flames melted the vinyl fronting on her house and cracked her windows.

The fire had briefly spread to her side of the street.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I grabbed the hose, and tried to put the fire off myself,” said Arcano.

The fire was put out on the west side of the street before it could cause serious damage to the houses in the area.

“It’s not uncommon for embers or sparks or burning debris to land, starting a secondary fire, but they did do a very quick stop,” said Saskatoon Fire Department Deputy Chief Yvonne Raymer.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire investigators are currently on the scene, investigating the cause of the fire. They say that the cause is still unknown, and that more investigation is required.

“It’s still under investigation at this time. We will be very factual and thorough before we give a cause and origin explanation, but at the end of the day it may be undetermined,” said Raymer.

None of the residents of the houses affected were harmed by the fire, but one family is claiming that their dog was unable to make it out in time. GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the victims of the blaze.

In the meantime, fire investigation crews continue their inquiry into what started the fire on Geary Crescent.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices