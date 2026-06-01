Geary Crescent residents survey damage following Friday blaze

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The air on Geary Crescent still smells like smoke three days after an intense fire that claimed three houses and severely damaged two others on Friday.

The space where these homes once stood is fenced off and filled with debris.

Resident Amy Arcano surveyed her house and the surrounding area. The heat from the flames melted the vinyl fronting on her house and cracked her windows.

The fire had briefly spread to her side of the street.

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“I grabbed the hose, and tried to put the fire off myself,” said Arcano.

The fire was put out on the west side of the street before it could cause serious damage to the houses in the area.

“It’s not uncommon for embers or sparks or burning debris to land, starting a secondary fire, but they did do a very quick stop,” said Saskatoon Fire Department Deputy Chief Yvonne Raymer.

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Fire investigators are currently on the scene, investigating the cause of the fire. They say that the cause is still unknown, and that more investigation is required.

“It’s still under investigation at this time. We will be very factual and thorough before we give a cause and origin explanation, but at the end of the day it may be undetermined,” said Raymer.

None of the residents of the houses affected were harmed by the fire, but one family is claiming that their dog was unable to make it out in time. GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the victims of the blaze.

In the meantime, fire investigation crews continue their inquiry into what started the fire on Geary Crescent.